Robert Burns: 10 places you can visit with a link to Scotland’s national bard

FOR a man whose life came to an abrupt end in his 37th year, Robert Burns sure managed to get around.

Around the country there are numerous homes, farms and watering holes that boast a clear link with our national bard.

1. The Globe Inn, High Street, Dumfries

2. Sciennes Hill House, Edinburgh

3. Robert Burns Birthplace Museum, Alloway

4. The White Hart Inn, Grassmarket, Edinburgh

