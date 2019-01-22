Robert Burns: 10 places you can visit with a link to Scotland’s national bard
FOR a man whose life came to an abrupt end in his 37th year, Robert Burns sure managed to get around.
Around the country there are numerous homes, farms and watering holes that boast a clear link with our national bard.
1. The Globe Inn, High Street, Dumfries
The Globe Inn, which Burn's himself described as his 'favourite howff', dates back to 1610 and is still attracting drinkers to this day.
2. Sciennes Hill House, Edinburgh
A plaque at No5 Sciennes House Place records the meeting between Robert Burns and Sir Walter Scott which took place in 1787. Scott was just 15 years old at the time.
3. Robert Burns Birthplace Museum, Alloway
Robert Burns'Burns Birthplace Museum is rooted in the stunning village of Alloway, the place where the bard entered this world in 1759.
4. The White Hart Inn, Grassmarket, Edinburgh
The White Hart Inn was where Robert bid farewell to his lover, Agnes 'Nancy' McLehose, before she emigrated to Jamaica. She became the inspiration for Burns' poem Ae Fond Kiss.
