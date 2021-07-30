RNLI Kessock Lifeboat was launched at 2.15am on July 30 to assist in a multi-agency search operation after a person had been reported missing in the River Ness, near the Greig Street Bridge in Inverness.

The person was successfully rescued and brought ashore but the lifeboat remained in the water until the operation had fully concluded.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dougie Munro, Helm of the charity’s Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat, said, “The pager sounded for an immediate launch at 2.03am and the assembled crew had us in the water and en route to the reported casualty within 12 minutes.

“This situation is what our volunteers train for and we are all just glad as always that the shout concluded with no loss of life.”

The lifeboat returned to the station in North Kessock and was washed, refuelled and available for service by 3.00am.

A message from the Editor:

RNLI Kessock Lifeboat was launched in the early hours of July 30 to assist in a search operation after a person had been reported missing in the River Ness.

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.