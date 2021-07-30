River Ness rescue: RNLI assist in rescue mission after person reported missing in River Ness

Emergency services rescued a person who had been reported missing in the River Ness in the early hours of Friday morning.

By Beth Murray
Friday, 30th July 2021, 3:14 pm
RNLI Kessock Lifeboat was launched at 2.15am on July 30 to assist in a multi-agency search operation after a person had been reported missing in the River Ness, near the Greig Street Bridge in Inverness.

The person was successfully rescued and brought ashore but the lifeboat remained in the water until the operation had fully concluded.

Dougie Munro, Helm of the charity’s Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat, said, “The pager sounded for an immediate launch at 2.03am and the assembled crew had us in the water and en route to the reported casualty within 12 minutes.

“This situation is what our volunteers train for and we are all just glad as always that the shout concluded with no loss of life.”

The lifeboat returned to the station in North Kessock and was washed, refuelled and available for service by 3.00am.

A message from the Editor:

