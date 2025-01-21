Revealed: The number of people who used Scotland's first drugs consumption room in first week

No medical emergencies at ground-breaking facility

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officials in Scotland’s biggest city have said they are “delighted” by the response by drug users to the UK’s first drug consumption clinic, with more than 130 visitors to the pioneering facility in its first week.

The Glasgow-based clinic opened its doors on 13 January after a near decade-long political and legal battle, and offers a safe and hygienic space for people to take substances under supervision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is hoped that the facility, known as The Thistle, can help curb fatal and non-fatal overdoses, while also providing people with access to housing officers, social workers, and other support mechanisms.

Allan Casey said it had been an ‘intense’ first week for the ground-breaking facility. Picture: John Devlin | John Devlin

Statistics release by the Glasgow City Health and Social Care Partnership show there were 131 attendances in its first week of operation, although it is not clear how many unique users there were.

The partnership said that those people who utilised the service not only frequented its safer injecting facilities, but received wound care, clean injecting equipment, and naloxone as required. It added that some service usrs had already engaged with housing and drug treatment support.

There were no medical emergencies resulting from drug use within the clinic, which aimed at a cohort of injecting drug users in Glasgow who use in public areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allan Casey, city convener for addiction servies at Glasgow City Council, said: “It’s been an intense first week for the team as all eyes are on Glasgow. I am delighted to hear people are making use of all the facilities available at The Thistle.

The Thistle opened its doors on 13 January. Picture: John Devlin | John Devlin

“We know this is not a silver bullet - but having a facility that is safe, hygienic and medically supervised will go a long way towards reducing drug-related overdoses, injection-related wounds and infections, and the negative impact that injecting outdoors has on local communities.”

He added: “It’s a promising start and I know the team, and everyone involved is eager to engage and welcome more people in the weeks and months to come.”