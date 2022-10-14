Residents evacuated after fire at former council building near Glasgow
Several families were evacuated from their homes after a fire broke out at a former council building in Rutherglen
Firefighters worked through the night to tackle the blaze at the building on King Street.
Photographs on social media show the building engulfed in flames as smoke pours into the sky.
Around five households are understood to have been evacuated from properties near the building as a precaution, with the nearby town hall opened as a rest centre.
Most were able to return to their homes later on Friday morning.
A spokeswoman for South Lanarkshire Council said: “When we were alerted to the fire in former council offices on King St, Rutherglen, we assisted SFRS.
“As some residents had to be evacuated, we arranged for Rutherglen Town Hall to be opened as a rest centre and a small number had to be accommodated for the night.
“Some roads remain closed, and officers will be active in the area to provide further assistance as required.”
