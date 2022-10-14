News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Residents evacuated after fire at former council building near Glasgow

Several families were evacuated from their homes after a fire broke out at a former council building in Rutherglen

By Neil Pooran
4 minutes ago
Updated 14th Oct 2022, 3:58pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Firefighters worked through the night to tackle the blaze at the building on King Street.

Photographs on social media show the building engulfed in flames as smoke pours into the sky.

Around five households are understood to have been evacuated from properties near the building as a precaution, with the nearby town hall opened as a rest centre.

Most were able to return to their homes later on Friday morning.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

A spokeswoman for South Lanarkshire Council said: “When we were alerted to the fire in former council offices on King St, Rutherglen, we assisted SFRS.

“As some residents had to be evacuated, we arranged for Rutherglen Town Hall to be opened as a rest centre and a small number had to be accommodated for the night.

“Some roads remain closed, and officers will be active in the area to provide further assistance as required.”

ResidentsGlasgowKing Street
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.