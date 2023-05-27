Police searching for a Fife man who went missing on a camping trip in Perthshire two months ago have found a body.

Formal identification has yet to take place, but the family of Reece Rodger have been informed. The discovery was made on the north shore of Loch Rannoch.

The 28-year old from High Valleyfield was reported missing on Sunday, March 19 when he vanished while camping with four friends on the north shore of Loch Rannoch, in the Kinloch Rannoch area.

He was last seen around 11:30pm when it was believed he was going to bed, but there was no trace of him the following morning. A man matching Reece’s description was reportedly seen on the road between Learan Farm and Aulich.

Reece Rodger was reported missing two months ago

Extensive searches of the area have bene made over the last two months involving police, the Air Support Unit, the Dive and Marine Unit, police dogs and Mountain Rescue teams. Family members and friends have also searched the area in a bid to get answers.

Officers also investigated a possible sighting of Reece the following day around 8:00am on the B846 approximately one mile east of Aulich.