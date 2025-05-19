Readers Letters: Addressing the historic injustices of land ownership in Scotland

As a councillor who represents Stornoway North in Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, I write to express my support for the principles underpinning the Land Reform Bill currently under consideration, while urging further ambition to address the historic injustices of land ownership in Scotland. The bill represents a vital opportunity to reshape our relationship with the land, ensuring it serves the common good and fosters thriving communities across our nation.

For too long, Scotland’s land has been concentrated in the hands of a few, a legacy of feudal structures that have denied communities their rightful stake in the resources that sustain them. The bill’s aim to diversify ownership and empower local people is a step toward justice, but it must go further to dismantle the entrenched inequalities that persist. Land is not merely a commodity; it is the foundation of our collective existence, entrusted to us to steward for the benefit of all, not to be hoarded for private gain. I advocate for measures that prioritise community-led ownership models, ensuring that the fruits of the land—whether agricultural, environmental, or cultural—are shared equitably among those who live and work upon it.

The bill must also strengthen accountability. Large estates, often held by absentee landlords, have too often neglected the needs of local people, prioritising profit over prosperity. Robust mechanisms are needed to ensure landowners act as responsible custodians, investing in the social and ecological health of their communities. This includes supporting sustainable practices that preserve the land for future generations, reflecting a moral duty to care for what we have been given.

In the Outer Hebrides, we see the transformative potential of community ownership, where land is managed collectively to support housing, enterprise, and cultural heritage. The bill should expand such models nationwide, empowering communities to shape their own futures. This requires not only legislative support but also adequate funding and resources to level the playing field, particularly for rural and island communities facing unique challenges.

I urge the Parliament to view this bill as a chance to build a Scotland where land serves as a shared inheritance, fostering unity and opportunity for all its people. Let us commit to a vision where every community has a voice in the land that defines it, and where the wealth of our natural heritage is harnessed for the collective good.

Councillor Gordon Murray, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar

Bigger Loch issues

Having spent one of the sunniest and warmest week of the year at the Duck Bay Area of Loch Lomond I am surprised at the various parties who represent the interests of Loch Lomond complaining about the pollution, noise etc which will be allegedly coming from the proposed Flamingo Park.

Despite the fact this particular Saturday is glorious I have been driven indoors by the horrendous noise and smell of spilled fuel and exhaust fumes from totally irresponsible jet skiers doing what best could be described as ‘doughnuts’ within about 50 metres from the Duck Bay Marina area. If these guys (yes all male) were in cars they would be given Asbo’s by the police.

So far this week I have seen canoeist and paddle boarders almost getting knocked of their boards and the canoe overturned by the near misses and two swans almost beheaded by these jet skiers going far to close to people and birds.

As I write this, a Park Authority Patrol boat has arrived on site but after 15 minutes left so now the noise has once more returned, along with a strong smell of recreational drugs coming over the wall between where the jet skiers hang about and the Duck Bay Marina hotel

I seriously suggest the Park Authorities et all get other local issues which have been increasing considerably over recent years in order before they start complaining about a venture which may or may not be detrimental to the area.

For anyone wishing a quiet week at the side of Loch Lomond around the Duck Bay Marina area in the summertime forget it. The noise from the jet skies is horrendous and the strong smell of petrol fumes is nauseating.

This antisocial behaviour would not be tolerated on the road if the guys were driving cars, yet all the appropriate authorities responsible for the running of Loch Lomond Park tolerate it. The same applies to local hotels who charge up £2,000 for a few days stay in a room with a loch view yet seem to use very little of their influence to stop these skiers camping quite literally at their back door.

William Barrie Horsburgh, Stonehaven

Low esteem

The Scottish Government has approved the Loch Lomond mega resort scheme, in spite of massive local opposition, and this does not seem to be a ‘one off’, with many examples of Holyrood approving housing plans after local council rejection. This shows how little the SNP esteems local democracy, and is after many years of cuts to local government!

William Ballantine, Bo’ness, West Lothian

Teach the teacher

The Labour’s Children’s Wellbeing and Schools bill being discussed at present will require new teachers to have earned “Qualified Teacher Status” or be working to obtain it. It would seem obvious that a teacher had to be a teacher in fact, not just in name. Covid demonstrated that every parent could be a teacher to their own children until they actually tried to do it and found that on Friday afternoons some student's enthusiasm waned and in reality many waned by Monday afternoon.

Appropriate Qualifications are needed not just advisable. I don't want my car serviced by someone is only a librarian, nor ask for reading advice from a mechanic. I want people who knows what they are doing after having studied and developed experience in their specially.

In hindsight however, I have to admit that much of my own four year teaching degree was a waste of time and practical experience was the best way to develop my classroom skills.

Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne, Australia

