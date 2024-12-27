Raw sewage spill closes slip road near busy Scottish shopping centre
A motorway slip road has been closed after sewage flooded part of the carriageway near a busy shopping centre.
Traffic Scotland said the westbound slip road on the M8 at junction 25A for Braehead was shut due to “contaminated water” on the route at around 8.30am on Friday.
Scottish Water said a burst sewer main caused some localised flooding of the carriageway and surrounding area near Braehead Shopping Centre in Renfrewshire.
One motorist said on social media that his car had been “completely engulfed in raw sewage”.
He added: “Been through car wash twice now and still heavily contaminated and stench is terrible.”
People travelling to the shopping centre have been advised to leave the M8 at J26 and take Renfrew Road to the mall.
Scottish Water said: “Our operatives are on site working to clean the affected area and enable the road to be fully or partially reopened as soon as possible.
“We apologise for the inconvenience and disruption that this causes to road users and thank them for their patience an understanding while the work progresses.”
