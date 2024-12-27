Raw sewage spill closes slip road near busy Scottish shopping centre

The closure was near Braehead shopping centre

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A motorway slip road has been closed after sewage flooded part of the carriageway near a busy shopping centre.

Traffic Scotland said the westbound slip road on the M8 at junction 25A for Braehead was shut due to “contaminated water” on the route at around 8.30am on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scottish Water said a burst sewer main caused some localised flooding of the carriageway and surrounding area near Braehead Shopping Centre in Renfrewshire.

One motorist said on social media that his car had been “completely engulfed in raw sewage”.

The closure was near Braehead Shopping Centre . | Braehead Shopping Centre

He added: “Been through car wash twice now and still heavily contaminated and stench is terrible.”

People travelling to the shopping centre have been advised to leave the M8 at J26 and take Renfrew Road to the mall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scottish Water said: “Our operatives are on site working to clean the affected area and enable the road to be fully or partially reopened as soon as possible.