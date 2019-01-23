Rare colour images emerge of Scotland-England match at Hampden in 1962

A series of rare colour images has emerged that show Scotland taking on the “Auld Enemy” at Hampden Park in the early 1960s.

They were recently digitised by football and history aficionado Peter Rourke, whose grandfather was in amongst the roar of Hampden’s then massive uncovered terraces. Based on various bits of evidence, Peter believes the photographs date from the Home International tie of 14 April 1962, a match the dark blues won 2-0.

1. Scotland 2-0 England, Hampden Park, 14 April 1962 In the Scotland squad that day were all-time legends Denis Law, Ralph Brand, Billy McNeill and Ian St. John.

2. Scotland 2-0 England, Hampden Park, 14 April 1962 It was the eightieth tie between Scotland and the "Auld Enemy".

3. Scotland 2-0 England, Hampden Park, 14 April 1962 Scotland were in good form, having won four out of their previous six internationals prior to the match against England.

4. Scotland 2-0 England, Hampden Park, 14 April 1962 Davie Wilson on the 13 minute mark and an Eric Caldow penalty two minutes from the end of the game handed Scotland the win over their old foes.

