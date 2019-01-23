Rare colour images emerge of Scotland-England match at Hampden in 1962
A series of rare colour images has emerged that show Scotland taking on the “Auld Enemy” at Hampden Park in the early 1960s.
They were recently digitised by football and history aficionado Peter Rourke, whose grandfather was in amongst the roar of Hampden’s then massive uncovered terraces. Based on various bits of evidence, Peter believes the photographs date from the Home International tie of 14 April 1962, a match the dark blues won 2-0.
1. Scotland 2-0 England, Hampden Park, 14 April 1962
In the Scotland squad that day were all-time legends Denis Law, Ralph Brand, Billy McNeill and Ian St. John.