Rangers star Fernando Ricksen family says tribute tour in Scotland gave 'closure'

The family of late Rangers player Fernando Ricksen said touring his favourite places in Scotland when they were over for the funeral gave them closure.

The Dutch football star's brother and sister paid tribute to him during a tour his most-loved places in Scotland including a visit to Ibrox, where he was a player for six years.

Fernando Ricksen was a player for Rangers for six years. Picture: PA

Pedro, 39, and Anneke, 64, who flew over for the funeral from the Netherlands, told the Scottish Sun they visited two of his homes and some of his favourite restaurants in the city.

Speaking to the Scottish Sun, brother Pedro said: “We went to Ibrox to see all the scarves and shirts outside.

"It was devastating but also incredible.

“We also went to his house in Newton Mearns and his old apartment in Glasgow, although we didn’t go inside."

Former Rangers players Michael Mols and Nacho Novo help carry Fernando Ricksen's coffin into Wellington Church for his funeral. Picture: PA

Pedro, who mended a long-standing rift with his older brother before his death, also told the Scottish Sun: “Me and Fernando had our ups and downs.

"We would fight but when we went to high school and he was 17 we got a bit closer.

“It was a relief we became good friends before he died. I’m relieved I went to see him before the end.

“I kept meaning to go but it kept getting pushed off.

"He texted me in the summer saying ‘You must come’ so I knew I needed to.

“I’m not sure if that’s because he knew he was dying."

The former Rangers captain died aged 43, following hos battle with Motor Neurone Disease, on 18 September 2019 in Airdrie.

He created a foundation in his own name in 2016 to lead the search for a cure that might save others from the ravages of the muscle-wasting disease.

After his death, fans helped raise thousands for the MND charity.

Mr Ricksen's wife said she is going through the most difficult time without him.