Rangers fans’ delight as club photo featured in Gucci ad

Rangers fans have expressed their shock and amusement after an old squad photograph found its way into an online advert for fashion designer Gucci.

The John Greig-era squad picture can be seen in the background of a picture shared by the iconic designer as they promoted their autumn collection of clothes and accessories.

Sandy Jardine and Davie Cooper are among the other legends featured on a backdrop in Instgram pictures shared by Gucci.

The promotional pictures were shared on social media at the start of the month but were only noticed by eagle-eyed football fans over the weekend.

Rangers fans traced the picture back to a 1978-79 squad picture from a magazine.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Even Gucci know it’s all about the Rangers! 78/79 Rangers squad photo can be seen in the ad.”

Another asked: “Lmao is that Rangers in the back of this Gucci ad?”