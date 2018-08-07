Railway upgrade proposal to create more than 300 jobs

More than 300 jobs are to be created as part of work to upgrade Scotland’s railways.

Network Rail is to recruit 200 new staff as part of infrastructure improvements while ScotRail announced it is advertising more than 100 new jobs as it prepares for the introduction of new trains and extra services.

Described as one of the biggest recruitment drives in its history, the Network Rail jobs will be based across Scotland, with posts including administrative, logistics and planning jobs, technician and team leader roles as well as construction and project management posts and rail operative jobs.

ScotRail plans to take on drivers, conductors and ticket examiners across the country, with recruitment expected to be complete in the new year.

Network Rail said Scotland’s railway is undergoing a period of enhancement “unmatched since the Victorian era” with projects to expand tracks, improve passenger facilities and introduce faster electric trains.

Between 2019 and 2024 more than £4 billion is to be spent on running and maintaining the country’s rail infrastructure.

The rail operator currently employs about 3,000 staff in Scotland and 40,000 UK-wide.

Nick Pascazio, Network Rail Scotland’s head of human resources, said: “We’re currently building the best railway Scotland has ever had and to do that we need to recruit and retain the best people.

“The railway is an exciting and fast-growing industry, and Network Rail can offer you a rewarding career whether you are returning to work after a career break, a school leaver, a graduate or looking for a change of career or industry.

“Rail travel is more popular now than ever before, with more than 96 million passengers travelling in Scotland each year, and our industry makes an important contribution to keeping the country and its economy moving.”

ScotRail recently introduced the first of its new trains between Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Managing director Alex Hynes said: “The work we are doing to build the best railway Scotland has ever had will deliver faster journeys, more seats and better services.

“We’re recruiting more than 100 people to make that a reality for our customers.

“This £4 million recruitment drive is a major investment in Scotland’s economy. Recruitment on this scale creates great career opportunities for our people and new recruits.”