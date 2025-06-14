Rail chaos as tree hits overhead line near Waverley

Edinburgh rail services have been seriously disrupted.

Rail passengers travelling to and from Edinburgh are facing widespread disruption after a tree came down on an overhead line in the city centre.

The tree came down in Princes Street Gardens around 9.30am today, leading to a loss of power around Edinburgh Waverley.

Network Rail is now working to remove the tree as passenger journeys are thrown into disarray.

The tree in Princes Street Gardens which fell onto the overhead line near Waverley. PIC: ScotRail | ScotRail

Services resumed on the southbound East Coast Main Line around 11am but delays remain on key services to Glasgow, Aberdeen and Inverness, with disruption also felt on routes to Fife and Borders Railway services.

The disruption comes as thunderstorm and rain warnings are in place for much of Scotland today.

Tickets for ScotRail train travel are now being accepted on Lothian Buses between Edinburgh and Prestonpans and Edinburgh and Eskbank. Tickets can also be used on Borders Buses between the capital and Tweedbank.

Rail tickets can also be used on Stagecoach East buses between Inverkeithing and the Fife circle, as well as Edinburgh Trams.

A statement from ScotRail said: “A tree has fallen onto the overhead lines at Princes Street Gardens which Network Rail Scotland are working to remove.

“We’re sorry to our customers who have been delayed this morning due to this incident.”

Meanwhile, the Met Office said heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely to lead to disruption until 6pm across much of Scotland.

The yellow weather warnings are in place for Highland and Western Isles, Grampian, Central ,Tayside and Fife, Strathclyde, South West Scotland, Lothian and Borders/

The warnings come after Scotland experienced its hottest day of the year so far as temperatures in Lossiemouth hit 25.7C on Friday.

Meanwhile, down south, Santon Downham in Suffolk reached 29.4C on Friday, setting a new high for the year.

As atmospheric conditions intensified, more than 30,000 lightning strikes were recorded up to 6am this morning as storms pushed northwards, although the Met Office said the “vast majority” had been over the sea.