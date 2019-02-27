Push for Scots Living Wage workers to rise by 25k in three years

The Scottish Government want the number of people earning the Living Wage to increase by 25,000 in the next three years.

A plan to improve fairness in the workplace has been launched with a target for boosting the wages of the lowest paid.

Currently 80.6 per cent of Scottish workers - approximately 1,955,000 people - earn at least the real Living Wage of £9 per hour, but the Scottish Government want to see a 1 per cent rise by 2022.

The Fair Work Action Plan also sets out measures to help employers adopt fairer working practices, including a new online ‘Fair Work service’ for small firms to access support and guidance.

The plan urges businesses to not use “inappropriate” zero-hour contracts, for example where staff are working regular hours, tackle gender pay gaps and commit to investment in skills and training for workers.

The Scottish Government warns that the fair work criteria will be applied to all appropriate grants and funding they provide for businesses, and extend the range of public sector contracts they cover.

Business and Fair Work Minister Jamie Hepburn said: “We are committed to Fair Work because it means more security, decent pay and a greater voice for workers. On top of that it drives innovation and productivity to improve businesses and increase profits.”