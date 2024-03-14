Purves to build Glasgow growth for INSUREPAIR ®

INSUREPAIR ®, one of Scotland’s preferred insurance reinstatement building contractors, has appointed Christina Purves as Operations Manager of its west coast base in Glasgow.

Ms Purves already oversees the east coast operation in Edinburgh and now takes on the dual role from the recently opened offices in Woodside Place in the city centre.

Increasing demand saw the Capital-headquartered fire and flood restoration specialists expand into Scotland’s largest city earlier this year and the appointment will help accelerate the growth of the new branch as she builds on existing relationships with loss adjusters, insurance brokers and letting agents.

Focus: Christina Purves

The promotion caps a rapid rise for the 27-year-old, who joined the company six years ago in a customer services role.

“I am delighted to be given this opportunity to run the new Glasgow office,” she said.

“We are focusing on growing quickly on the west coast and it’s an exciting time to be involved in the business.

“The company already has a solid reputation and we will be building on that in the months ahead.”

As one of the country’s leading all-trades reinstatement companies, INSUREPAIR ® is widely recognised as the authority in the sector in Scotland. Privately owned, it is approved and accredited by major insurance companies, loss adjusters and building repair networks throughout the UK.

Managing director Richard O’Donnell said: “This is a significant appointment for us and puts us in a strong position for the rest of the year.

“Christina deserves this step up. She is well respected not only within our team but also in the industry as a whole.

