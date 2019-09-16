Provision of free sanitary products could become legal duty in Scotland

MSPs are considering whether to introduce a law that would make sanitary products freely available across Scotland.

The legislation is under discussion by the Scottish Parliament's Local Government and Communities Committee, with members of the public being asked to submit their views on the issue.

All schools and colleges across Scotland would provide sanitary products free of charge under the proposed legislation.

If passed, the Bill would also give the Scottish Government the power to place other public organisations under this duty.

The Government could potentially compensate organisations for the cost of providing the products.

The Bill was introduced by Scottish Labour MSP Monica Lennon partly in response to concerns about "period poverty".

Committee convener, SNP MSP James Dornan, said: "No-one who needs period products should have to go without them because they can't afford or access them.

"Currently free period products are supplied across schools, colleges and universities and under voluntary schemes by other public and community bodies.

"But we want to know if this goes far enough and whether this should become a legal duty.

"We'd like to hear whether people feel the Bill will help tackle this issue or if there are any other approaches which would work better."