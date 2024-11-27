Proclaimers to perform independence anthem at Alex Salmond memorial service

A memorial service for the former first minister will take place in Edinburgh on Saturday.

The Proclaimers are to perform at this weekend’s memorial service for former First Minister Alex Salmond, alongside folk musician Dougie MacLean and the singer Sheena Wellington.

The Reid brothers, who have long been supporters of an independent Scotland, are to perform their 1988 single, Cap in Hand, at a service to remember Mr Salmond at the weekend.

The song, which includes the lyrics, “But I can't understand why we let someone else rule our land”, became an anthem of the Scottish independence movement during the 2014 referendum, when Mr Salmond headed up the Scottish National Party (SNP).

The service for the politician, which friends and family said would allow people to say farewell to the former first minister and reflect on his life and achievements, is to take place at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh on Saturday, St Andrew’s Day.

Mr Salmond was laid to rest near his home in Aberdeenshire last month, following his sudden death at the age of 69 in North Macedonia. The former SNP leader, who went on to set up the Alba Party, had been speaking at a conference when he suffered a heart attack.

A memorial service is to be held for former Scotland first minister Alex Salmond at the weekend. | PA

Brothers Craig and Charlie Reid, who had been lifelong SNP supporters, swapped allegiances to back Mr Salmond’s newly formed Alba party in 2021, performing at a number of official events for the party.

Dougie MacLean is to perform his well-known folk ballad, Caledonia, during Saturday’s service, while Sheena Wellington will lead the congregation in a rendition of A Man’s A Man For A That - the​ Robert Burns song she​ sang at the opening of the Scottish parliament in 1999.

Fiddle player Alasdair Fraser will join cellist Natalie Haas to perform Theme for Scotland and The Referendum.

First Minister John Swinney is expected to attend the event, alongside representatives of the main political parties in Scotland. Representatives from North Macedonia are also understood to have been invited.