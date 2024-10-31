Probe launched after man, 66, dies at Scottish recycling centre

By Sarah Ward
Published 31st Oct 2024, 12:47 BST
A man has died after being injured at a recycling centre.

The 66-year-old died at Dunfermline Recycling Centre in Fife at around 4.30pm on Wednesday.

Emergency services attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation has been launched by police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a man having been injured at a premises north of Wellwood, Dunfermline, around 4.30pm on Wednesday October 30.

“Emergency services attended, however the 66-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Inquiries are continuing and the Health and Safety Executive has been notified.”

An HSE spokesperson said: “We are aware and investigating alongside Police Scotland.”

Fife Council has been contacted for comment.

