Probe launched after man, 66, dies at Scottish recycling centre

An investigation has been launched | stock

An investigation has been launched

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has died after being injured at a recycling centre.

The 66-year-old died at Dunfermline Recycling Centre in Fife at around 4.30pm on Wednesday.

Emergency services attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An investigation has been launched by police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

An investigation has been launched | stock

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a man having been injured at a premises north of Wellwood, Dunfermline, around 4.30pm on Wednesday October 30.

“Emergency services attended, however the 66-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Inquiries are continuing and the Health and Safety Executive has been notified.”

An HSE spokesperson said: “We are aware and investigating alongside Police Scotland.”