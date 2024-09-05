Christine Jardine has raised concerns with the Scotland secretary.

Scrapping VAT for private schools could see a “shortage of places” at state institutions, a Scottish MP has warned.

Christine Jardine, the Liberal Democrat MP for Edinburgh West, claims parents from state schools are contacting her worried the move, which is expected to raise £150 million for Scotland’s budget, could see pupils unable to get a place at their local school.

Her intervention comes as she, along with other Scottish MPs, are set to meet Scotland Secretary Ian Murray to discuss their concerns.

Speaking to The Scotsman ahead of the meeting, Ms Jardine expressed worries it would put more pressure on state schools, unless more funding was provided.

She said: “I am pleased to have the opportunity to put the concerns of parents in Edinburgh West about the impact of Labour's VAT on school fees policy directly to the Secretary of State. So many are worried about the impact both on their own children and the already stretched state schools in the city.

“With nearly 30 per cent of Edinburgh pupils attending independent schools, there is a risk that the pressure of increased fees might mean an influx of pupils and a shortage of places in state schools.”

While the impact will vary by school, sector leaders have claimed the number of pupils at independent schools will “inevitably shrink” as a result of increasing fees, which average around £15,000 a year across the UK.

Ms Jardine also dismissed Edinburgh council figures suggesting the city had capacity for a further 12,700 pupils.

She said: “The Labour-led council’s own figures are clear that our schools are already bursting at the seams and as many as 16 could reach capacity by the end of the decade even without any extra pressure created by this policy.

“The picture painted by the council is not reflected in the number of parents who already come to me every week concerned about not being able to get their child a place in their local school. And it's not just about having places, it's about having them in the right catchment areas, and we already have pressure in a number of areas as a result of new housing.”

Suggesting the plan needed more thought, Ms Jardine added: “After 17 years of SNP disruption in education, the last thing parents, pupils and teachers need is even more disruption from this ill thought-out plan.

"Too little thought has been given to the impact of putting pressure on our state schools without being able to guarantee that any extra funding from the UK government will go back into Scottish education at a time when the SNP Government is cutting public spending.

“I hope the Secretary of State can reassure me that the UK government is listening to concerned parents in communities like Edinburgh West.”

Cllr Joan Griffiths, education, children and families convener for Edinburgh council, said: “In February, a report commissioned by the Scottish Council for Independent Schools (SCIS) recorded just over 9,300 nursery, primary and secondary pupils in total living in Edinburgh who attend private or independent schools. This is approximately 15 per cent of Edinburgh’s total pupil population.

“We’re ready to give all children and young people the best start in life. With the extensions we’re making to some of our school buildings and the new campuses we’re planning to build, we don’t expect many of our secondary schools to hit capacity in the next decade.

“Plus, we believe secondary school rolls across the city will slow because primary school rolls are falling. Our latest projections show we have capacity for a further 12,700 pupils in our schools, but we’ll continue to keep this under review.”