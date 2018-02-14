Prince Harry shows affection for Meghan Markle during Edinburgh visit

BESOTTED Prince Harry showed off his romantic side when asked if he was looking forward to his wedding day to actress Meghan Markle, telling one well-wisher: “I’ve been excited since the day I met her.”

In a rare show of public affection, the fifth heir to the throne used a flying visit to Edinburgh on the eve of Valentine’s Day to melt hearts with his unexpected declaration of love.

Prince Harry and his fianc�e, US actress Meghan Markle smile during a walkabout on the Esplanade at Edinburgh Castle, during a visit to Scotland. Picture: AFP PHOTO / Andy BUCHANANANDY BUCHANAN/AFP/Getty Images

Maria Jordan, from Inverkeithing, told the Evening News how Prince Harry smiled as he made the admission during a royal walkabout at Edinburgh Castle yesterday lunchtime.

She said: “I asked if he was excited for the wedding and Harry said ‘I’ve been excited since the day I met her’. It was really nice.”

Meghan, 36, joined Harry for the tour of the Scottish capital where hundreds turned out to greet them.

The couple provided a much-needed sparkle on a gloomy day in the Capital as thousands lined the streets to catch a glimpse of royalty.

Their first stop was the Castle esplanade where they were greeted by a sea of red, white and blue flags on the esplanade, with women and men of all ages turning out to wish them well ahead of their wedding on May 19.

American actress Meghan who wore a Burberry tartan coat and admitted she was still adapting to the British climate on a chilly afternoon.

She said to one royal fan: “It’s so exciting – it is so cold though isn’t it?”

The couple began shaking hands, saying hello and thanking the well-wishers for coming to see them. One amorous male well-wisher gave Ms Markle a bunch of roses and told her “Don’t marry Harry, marry me” as she and Harry greeted crowds.

Fans arrived in Edinburgh from around the world including Australia, America and England with many ecstatic to get up close to the friendly duo.

Monica Bethune, 28, and Kallie Dabkawski, 27, of Victoria, Australia, called into Edinburgh as a first stop-off point on their European adventure. They said: “We only saw they were coming on the news and we thought, ‘what are the chances?’ It’s so exciting, we’d never get this chance back home. We had a royal party when they got engaged. They’re a really cute couple.”

Meghan Chayka, a History student at Edinburgh University from America, said: “We have been so excited to meet them. Having the same name as Meghan and being American makes it so much better. In the states we absolutely love the royal family.

“I was up at 4am to watch the wedding with Prince William and Kate and we’ve had parties for the engagement. It will be amazing to have an American in the royal family.”

Daniel Pearn, of Cornwall, was complemented on his coat by the Prince. He said: “I got to see Prince Harry, shook his hand and spoke to him. He said ‘nice coat, keep yourself warm’.”

Laura McCartney-Carvalho, 33, from Stirling, said: “I think they’re a beautiful couple and I hope their love for one another never changes. The charity work they do is phenomenal and I have huge respect for Meghan as a woman. I feel very honoured to have met them. My whole family love the royals and it is wonderful that Harry and Meghan have taken time out to come and visit Edinburgh and Scotland.”

Pony Major Mark Wilkinson introduced Meghan and Harry to Cruachan IV, a Shetland pony mascot of the Royal Regiment of Scotland. The Royal Marines Band Scotland played for Meghan, the former Suits star, and the Prince who became Captain General of the Royal Marines in December 2017.

They then joined Sergeant Dave Beveridge, District Gunner, Royal Artillery, for the firing of the One O’Clock Gun.