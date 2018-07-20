Posters hung by lovestruck Scot in pub to trace mystery love interest

Forget swiping right on Tinder – a man has put posters up to ask a woman on a date after suffering a panic attack when she approached him at an crossing in the Edinburgh.

Gordon “could not speak” and was forced to walk away from a blonde woman who approached him on Manse Road due to his anxiety.

He has gone to great lengths by distributing posters around the Corstorphine area of the Capital to be reunited with the woman so the pair can meet for a drink tonight.

The poster reads: “Were you the blonde lady who was about to speak to me at the crossing at the top of Manse Road on Friday the 6th July 18, around 8.10am? I must apologise that I left. I suffer from panic attacks. I felt it come on as you were crossing the road. The symptoms are choking, racing heartbeat, shortness of breath and trembling. I could not speak.

“I am so sorry I left in a hurry. I will be outside The Torfin pub on Friday the 20th July at 6pm. Bring a friend if you like or your mum! I would really like to meet you.” The poster has circulated on social media, with The Torfin pub, on St John’s Road, offering the pair a free bottle of wine if the mystery woman turns up and a pint in consolation if she doesn’t.

Torfin manager Siobhan Mcginley said: “I’d seen the post on Facebook and just went ‘awwww’. I really hope they meet up.”