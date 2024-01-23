Opposition parties have demanded the UK Government give parliament a say over military intervention following the latest strikes against the Houthis.

The UK and the US carried out a fresh set of joint airstrikes in Yemen, with Defence secretary Grant Shapps describing the move as “self-defence” which would “deal another blow” to the Iranian-backed militants.

It follows seven rounds of airstrikes on Houthi military sites by the US in recent days and comes after the UK took part in an initial joint strike operation earlier this month against the Houthis.However, opposition MPs have now urged ministers to debate the issue in parliament, with the SNP accusing Rishi Sunak of “avoiding scrutiny”.

The SNP’s Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Brendan O’Hara MP said: “Freedom of navigation and consumer shipping must be robustly protected, but it’s absolutely crucial we know what exactly it is the UK government hopes to achieve with strikes, and that we know what the plan is if they fail.

"The right of innocent passage is a fundamental principle of international law and cannot be interrupted by non-state actors. International law is not a menu. It comes as a package; we cannot pick and choose which bits we want to uphold and which we want to ignore.

“Rishi Sunak should have recalled parliament before announcing military strikes in Yemen in the first place. His failure to do so was reckless and must not represent the beginning of a new norm where the Prime Minister believes he can avoid scrutiny.

"Parliament, and the rule of law, must be respected when we consider actions which may escalate tensions in the region.

“The UK’s track record of military intervention in the Middle East isn’t a great one - every effort must be made to avoid repeating the mistakes of the past.”

Labour were also furious, demanding the Prime Minister make a statement in parliament as soon as possible.

Shadow Health Minister Karin Smyth told GB News: “We don't know why the Government hasn’t spoken to us on the usual terms.

“We would expect them to do that and we would certainly expect a statement by the Prime Minister today in Parliament so we will await developments on that today.

“We wait to hear from the Government today and we do want to hear from them in Parliament and would expect to be briefed on the usual terms.”The Lib Dems expressed “concerns” over the strikes, and called for a debate and vote.

Party Leader Ed Davey said:"Liberal Democrats are concerned about the Houthis’ attacks in the Red Sea and so we support the case for limited strikes, so long as they remain limited.

"However, it is absolutely vital that Parliament has an opportunity to have its say, via a debate and a vote. The Prime Minister has so far failed to grant either. It is deeply disappointing that elected representatives are being bypassed on an issue as important as military action."

Earlier Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron had downplayed the conflict, claiming the UK had “no quarrel with the Yemeni people”, but insisting action was needed to respond to the “indiscriminate” attacks by the Houthis.

He told broadcasters: “What the Houthis are doing is unacceptable, it’s illegal and it’s threatening the freedom of navigation. That’s why we’ve taken the action.

“Alongside that action is a whole set of measures we’ll be taking including sanctions and other pressure to put on the Houthis, combined of course with the action the Royal Navy is taking with others in the Red Sea. And we’ll be building the strongest coalition of support to back the steps that we’ve been taking.