World's nuclear industry to descend on Scotland on day one of a Labour government

Torness and Hunterston are both being earmarked as potential sites for new nuclear power stations in Scotland.

The world’s nuclear power industry will be invited to Scotland on day one of a Labour government, according to UK Energy Secretary Ed Miliband.

UK ministers are already looking at both Torness in East Lothian and Hunterston in North Ayrshire as two potential sites for new nuclear power stations.

In one of the first major election pledges the UK Government has made, Mr Miliband told Scottish journalists that he and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar would invite investors the morning after a Labour victory on May 6.

UK Energy Secretary Ed Miliband. | Stefan Rousseau/Press Association

Should this happen, it would overturn the SNP’s longstanding opposition to nuclear energy in Scotland.

Speaking to journalists in Whitehall, Mr Miliband said: “I think we can do even more in Scotland, and I think we can do even more through new nuclear.

“The truth is that Scotland’s got a proud nuclear history but it is being held back by the SNP’s anti-growth, anti-jobs ban on nuclear power.

“I know from very detailed discussions with Anas and [Scottish Secretary] Douglas Alexander about the enthusiasm there is, particularly for Anas’s vision around nuclear investment.

“We’re determined to deliver that so what I can tell you today is that if Scotland elects a Labour government on May 6, then on day one, on the morning of May 7, he and I will invite the world’s nuclear industry to Scotland to begin talks about investing in Scottish locations.”

He added his government department is already looking into potential locations for these stations. This comes after a senior UK Government source told Scottish journalists they are considering submitting planning applications for these sites now in anticipation of a Scottish Labour victory at the 2026 Holyrood election.

Scottish Labour is currently trailing in the polls. The most recent polling suggests the SNP will remain the largest party in Scotland and win 62 seats, three short of the majority First Minister John Swinney is aiming for.

However this polling also suggests Labour will come second on 19 seats, only marginally ahead of Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.

Mr Miliband added: “Given the growing interest in nuclear in Scotland, I’m asking GB Energy Nuclear to assess Scotland’s capability for new nuclear power stations, including at Torness and Hunterston.

The Torness Nuclear Power Station in East Lothian is due to close by 2030. | David Partner/Getty Images

“This is going to be a very, very big issue in the Scottish election campaign. We are saying yes to new nuclear in Scotland.”

Earlier this year the former Hunterston B power station was formally declared nuclear free after three years of defuelling.

The station stopped generating power in January 2022 after 46 years. It was closed after hairline cracks were found in the graphite bricks which make up its nuclear cores.

Meanwhile Torness is due for decommission in 2030.

There has been an effective ban on new nuclear facilities in Scotland as the SNP has a longstanding commitment to block any potential projects through devolved planning laws.

Energy Secretary Gillian Martin has previously said the Scottish Government would “capitalise on renewable energy” rather than “expensive new nuclear”.

The SNP says Labour’s proposals for nuclear energy are expensive, unsafe and unnecessary. The party points to the cost of the Sizewell C nuclear power plant in Suffolk, which they said has doubled to £40 billion and will not be operational for at least a decade.

Paul McLennan MSP, who represents East Lothian which includes the Torness site, said: “If a failing, unpopular UK Labour government thinks that the answer to their problems is to try and force new nuclear power on Scotland, they are in for a surprise.

“The idea that this out of touch Labour government thinks it can bypass the Scottish Government and impose policies on us gets to the heart of their complete contempt for Scotland.

“Scotland’s focus is on our immense renewable energy potential - not expensive new nuclear that will take years to deliver, put bills up and leave us dealing with dangerous waste for decades to come.”

Tom Greatrex, chief executive of the Nuclear Industry Association, said: “Scotland should absolutely be building new nuclear capacity, starting at Torness and Hunterston.

“It would bring thousands of skilled jobs and billions of pounds of investment, as well as clean, reliable power for generations to come.