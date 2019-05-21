Workplace parking tax backed by Scots in Holyrood poll

Controversial plans for a workplace parking tax in Scotland has been backed by a majority of Scots taking part in a Holyrood survey.

About 60% supported the plans, which could see workers charged up to £400 a year to park at work, in an online survey carried out by Holyrood’s Rural Affairs and Connectivity committee.

Read more: Scottish Labour to vote against plans for workplace parking levy

But the research did not seek “representative sampling” from the Scots population, meaning it is unlikely to represent the general view of Scots nationwide, Holyrood researchers say.

A total of 4491 individuals responded to the survey, with 59% supporting the plan. Of the 50 businesses who took part, a total of 80% were opposed. Pollsters Survation found in March that 55% of oppose the proposal to give councils the power to introduce a workplace parking levy, while just 22% were in favour.

Supporters of the plan say it will help cut congestion, reduce air pollution and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Opponents say that drivers already pay too much in taxes and “low paid” car commuters will face the biggest financial impact.

Read more: Poll: workplace parking tax opposed by most Scots

Green MSP John Finnie, who is behind the scheme, said: “It’s great to see huge support for my workplace parking levy amendment.”

He called on the Tories, Labour and Lib Dems, who oppose the plans, to get behind his “popular environmental policy.”