Working Scots struggle to buy food ‘and in 2018 this is unacceptable’

More than a fifth of people in Scotland, including many in employment, have gone a day without eating because they are too poor to buy food, according to a Citizens Advice Scotland survey.

The Bringing Food to the Table report which involved over 2,600 respondents revealed 21 per cent had not eaten for a day due to lack of money.

Results suggested many working people are struggling to afford food.

Just under half (45 per cent) of respondents were employed and of these one in three (29 per cent) reported having to reduce or skip meals because they lacked money for food.

A total of 40 per cent of working respondents worried about running out of food before having money to buy more and 35 per cent said they are struggling to afford to eat balanced meals.

This rose to 45 per cent of all those who completed the survey, employed and unemployed, worrying about running out of food before having funds to replace it.

Researchers found 23 per cent of people skip meals so their children could eat.

More than a fifth (21 per cent) of people considered fresh fruit to be unaffordable. Derek Mitchell, the advice body’s chief executive said he was “shocked” at some of the figures.

“For some people going hungry is the norm – that’s just not right.

“This study shows that many working people in Scotland are struggling to afford to buy food, and in 2018 this is simply unacceptable.”

Mr Mitchell added: “Citizens Advice Bureaux in Scotland have seen a 202 per cent rise in demand for advice on food and food banks in the last five years.

“That’s an enormous rise and points to a real crisis in terms of the money in people’s pockets not going far enough.

“There is an assumption that people in Scotland, especially those in work, would have access to food and be able to afford it, but this research shows that this is not the case. “In-work poverty is a major issue which this new piece of research clearly illuminates.”