Worker rushed to hospital after industrial incident at Grangemouth oil refinery

Have your say

A worker has been rushed to hospital after suffering an injury at the Grangemouth Ineos oil refinery this morning.

It is understood the man injured his hand while dealing with machinery.

Grangemouth Ineos oil refinery

He was later transported by ambulance to St John's hospital in Livingston, West Lothian.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokewoman said: “We received a call at 11.15 hours to attend an incident at the Grangemouth Refinery.

An ambulance was sent to scene along with our Emergency Medical Retrieval team and the Air Ambulance as a precaution. One male patient in their 30s was taken to St John’s Hospital for further treatment.”

READ MORE - Watch as mouse scurries across floor between diners in Edinburgh city centre restaurant

READ MORE - Scottish mother found dead by daughter after falling out of bed on New Year's Day