Windfall tax on oil and gas companies is 'bad idea', insists Kwasi Kwarteng

Kwasi Kwarteng

The UK Energy Secretary said the move would "act against any incentive to invest".

It comes after Chancellor Rishi Sunak insisted "no options are off the table".

Treasury officials have reportedly been tasked with looking at a potential tax.

On Tuesday, Labour is set to put forward an amendment to the Queen’s Speech for a one-off windfall tax to help families with the cost-of-living crisis.

Asked about the issue on the BBC's Sunday Morning programme, Mr Kwarteng said: “I don’t believe in windfall taxes because what you are taxing is investment in jobs, you are taxing investment in wealth creation, you’re taxing investment in new technologies such as hydrogen and carbon capture.

“We want to see more investment. We don’t want to see taxes which essentially act against any incentive to invest.”

He added: "Clearly in terms of future investments, of course a windfall tax would affect that.

"Of course a windfall tax would be a deterrent to trying to use the resources we have to employ more people and to upskill our workforce.

"I think it would be a bad idea."

Mr Sunak previously said he was "not naturally attracted to the idea of them".

He told the BBC: "But what I do know is these companies are making a significant amount of profit at the moment because of these very elevated prices.

"What I want to see is significant investment back into the UK economy to support jobs, to support energy security, and I want to see that investment soon.

"And if that doesn't happen, then no options are off the table."

Ed Miliband, Labour's shadow secretary for climate change and net zero, said: “We are going to give Conservative MPs, the whole House of Commons, a chance to vote on Tuesday on the windfall tax.

“I talked about the social emergency in this country.

"I think it is obscene, frankly, that we have as a result of soaring energy bills, oil and gas companies making billions of pounds in our country, and the government refuses to put a windfall tax on them.