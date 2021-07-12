Willie Rennie in pictures: As the Lib Dem leader steps down, we celebrate his best photo-ops

In a statement on Monday, Mr Rennie said: “After eleven elections and referendums over ten years and a global pandemic, I have decided to stand aside as Leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats

“Over the last decade there have been both gains and losses along the way, but I have enjoyed every effort. I love a good campaign.

“But it is time for a fresh face to lead our party forward. The new Leader will have my full support in writing the next bright chapter of the Scottish Liberal Democrats' story.”

Scottish politicians across the board paid tribute to the work done by Mr Rennie, and many specifically mentioned the politician’s legendary photo-ops.

Here are some of our favourite pictures of the former Scottish Lib Dem leader.

1. Willie Rennie (right) takes part in a karate lesson with Robert Steggles at The Meadows, Edinburgh This was taken during campaigning for the Scottish Parliamentary election. Picture date: Friday April 23, 2021. Photo: Jane Barlow

2. Rennie meets Daisy an English bull terrier during a visit to the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home Piture taken while campaigning for the Scottish Parliamentary election. Picture date: Wednesday April 28, 2021. Photo: Jane Barlow

3. Willie Rennie handles a six-week-old badger during a visit to the SSPCA National Wildlife Rescue Centre Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie handles a six-week-old badger during a visit to the SSPCA National Wildlife Rescue Centre at Fishcross near Alloa, during campaigning for the Scottish Parliamentary election. Picture date: Saturday April 3, 2021. Photo: Jane Barlow

4. Willie Rennie with a ram during a visit to Mill House farm in Kelty Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie with a ram during a visit to Mill House farm in Kelty, Fife, as he campaigned in the Scottish local elections. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday April 21, 2017. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire Photo: Andrew Milligan