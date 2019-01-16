WikiLeaks mocked for bizarre poll on Scottish independence

WikiLeaks, the organisation which gained notoriety for sharing millions of highly confidential documents online, has been mocked for asking a bizarre hypothetical question on Scottish independence.

The website’s official Twitter profile, which is followed by 5.41 million users, waded into the on-going Brexit row ahead of Theresa May’s EU withdrawal bill being voted down by MPs.

In an online poll, WikiLeaks asked: “Post Brexit, EU states have incentive to back Scottish independence so Scotland can rejoin the EU. All UK nukes are in Scotland. If Scotland joins EU, will the new EU Army eventually station troops in Scotland to check the threat of English invasion?”

More than 6,000 votes have so far been registered - with “No” being by far the most popular answer.

Numerous people mocked the filesharing website for asking such a convulted question on such a hypothetical subject. “Interesting to watch Wikileaks destroying its hard-won credibility” was one reply.

Another replied: “The nukes are at sea, that’s the point of them. The maintenance base is in Scotland, but would be withdrawn on independence. England wouldn’t want to leave them here, Scotland doesn’t want them. Happy to clear that up for you.”

WikiLeaks describes itself an is an international non-profit organisation that publishes secret information, news leaks, and classified media provided by anonymous sources.

It was co-founced in 2006 by Julian Assange and gained international attention four years later when it published a log of diplomatic cables sent by American diplomats around the world to the US State Deparment.

Mr Assange stepped down as editor-in-chief of the site last year. He had faced extradition to Sweden from the UK in 2012 to face charges of sexual assault, which were later dropped.

Mr Assange has been resident in the Ecuodorian embassy in London for more than six years.

Last week a legal defence fund was launched for Mr Assange amid fears the WikiLeaks founder is under “increasingly serious threat”.

The Courage Foundation, which offers legal support for whistleblowers and journalists, said Mr Assange had become “isolated” inside the Ecuadorian embassy in London, with “severe restrictions” on his communications and visitors.