Although he has had a pretty rough time in office, foreign policy is one of the few areas that Sir Keir Starmer has had success in.

The Prime Minister has handled his meetings with Donald Trump pretty well.

Their joint press conferences have had very little conflict, with the US president seemingly on his best behaviour.

Keir Starmer during PMQs | PA

The UK got the first trade deal with the US and Mr Trump has often praised Sir Keir.

The Prime Minister also joined France and Canada in recognising Palestine, with the US’s special envoy to the Middle East also praising the UK’s part in the peace deal.

Sir Keir’s domestic record has been a polar opposite, with the winter fuel payment, benefit cuts U-turn and the sacking of Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the US particular low points.

Lord Peter Mandelson speaks during a welcome reception for Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at the British ambassador's residence in Washington DC in February | Getty Images

Foreign affairs have allowed Sir Keir to appear statesmanlike in a way he has been unable to do at home.

But the ongoing debacle surrounding the China spy case, which involved Edinburgh man Chris Cash, is undermining this.

The Crown Prosecution Service said the case collapsed because the government’s evidence did not show that China represented a threat to national security at the time of the alleged offences.

Sir Keir has sought to place the blame on the position of the last Conservative Government. At Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, he said the evidence submitted by the government would be published.

He will hope that marks the end of the story and he can draw a line under it.

This issue has been part of a running theme. The PM has struggled for momentum since coming into office.

Before recess he had the Angela Rayner and Lord Mandelson scandals. This led to many formerly loyal MPs questioning his future.

Conference season ended up being quieter than expected as Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham’s supposed leadership bid seemed to fizzle out. But the House has returned to yet more problems for Sir Keir and his government.

It seems like the PM has not had a clear, scandal-free month since winning last year’s election.

He had promised competence after what he called “Tory chaos”. So far, this is yet to be achieved. And the lack of stability cannot be helping in the polls.