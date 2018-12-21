Why should MPs get free TV licences, but not Britain’s over-75s?

MPs have just begun their 17-day parliamentary recess and, while many of them will still be working hard for their constituents over the Christmas break, they do, like the rest of us, deserve a holiday.

But what may seem surprising to some voters is that, amid the row over the funding of free TV licences for the elderly, it has emerged that MPs are themselves entitled to claim the cost of a licence from the taxpayer.

Of course, they don’t all claim the perk and in the context of the billions of pounds of public money the Treasury spends every year, the total of £8,855 clawed back by the 53 MPs who did claim it, on top of other office expenses, is a drop in the ocean.

But among those who claimed are the culture secretary Jeremy Wright, whose brief covers the BBC, and his predecessor Karen Bradley.

And at a time when the over-75s face losing their free TV licences, this will seem out of step with the mood of the country.

MPs receive salaries of nearly £80,000 a year, well above the national average, and can claim for legitimate office expenses.

The row has erupted because the Government is, from 2020, passing over responsibility for funding free TV licences for the over-75s – which costs £720 million a year – to the BBC.

The corporation is understandably looking at ways to fund this huge sum, at a time when its commercial competitors like Netflix can outspend the BBC on lavish productions.

I personally think the £150.50 a year cost of a TV licence is incredible value for money on the basis of even a handful of series in this year alone – such as Bodyguard, The Little Drummer Girl and Killing Eve.

So when it comes to the crunch in 2020, we TV viewers have a choice – do we want to pay an above-inflation rise in our TV licence to carry on subsidising it for free for the over-75s, or do we accept that the BBC has to, under duress from the Conservative government, either raise the age threshold to, say, 80, or start charging wealthier pensioners?

If we want the BBC to continue to produce award-winning programmes and news, it has to be funded somehow.

It is a tough choice, but a huge increase in the cost for all TV licence payers would amount to a regressive tax on those on the lowest incomes, while the wealthiest over-75s would continue to be unaffected.

In this context, the first step must be for MPs to surrender their own TV licence freebie.

It is nearly a decade since the expenses scandal humbled Parliament and forced our representatives to be more frugal with our money.

But we are not only ten years on from the expenses scandal, but ten years into a tough economy.

The ongoing stalemate over Brexit may have stolen parliamentary and government hours from other urgent business, but the country is struggling to support its poorest.

Universal credit reforms are hurting those most in need, social care remains one of the biggest challenges the nation faces and yet ministers cannot find the time to deal with it, and homelessness is at crisis levels – the death of a homeless person on the literal doorstep of Parliament this week underlining yesterday’s shocking figures that 597 people died on the streets last year.

So much of politics is about perception and it is time for MPs to make this small sacrifice.