Why Scottish prisoners are being released today and which inmates are eligible

MSPs previously backed early release plans following a spike in inmate numbers

The first wave of prisoners will leave Scotland’s jails today as part of early release plans aimed at easing pressures on the system.

Officials said they had “vetoed anyone” who posed an immediate risk to individuals or groups.

The move was backed by MSPs earlier this month following a spike in inmate numbers and concerns about the capacity of the prison estate.

The head of the prison service previously said it will “soon no longer be able to meet the basic rights of prisoners”.

A Scottish Prison Service spokesperson said: “We have worked collaboratively with partners to prepare those approaching the end of their sentence for a supported early release. Governors have vetoed anyone they found posed an immediate risk to individuals or groups, with the help of intelligence from police and social work.

“The safety and wellbeing of people in our care, our staff, and the communities we support continues to be a key priority throughout, with information for victims and families available on our website."

Earlier this month, Justice Secretary Angela Constance said the prison population stood at 8,294 – well above the target operating capacity of 8,007.

How many prisoners are being released?

The Government has said there are around 550 prisoners eligible for early release under the proposals, and Ms Constance said almost 65 per cent of them are otherwise due to be freed in the next 90 days.

She said the emergency release – due to happen in four waves – is one part of a plan that requires long-term thinking.

Prisoners with less than 45 days left to serve are being released on Wednesday and Thursday, while those with between 45 and 89 days left will be released on July 3 and 4. Those with 90-134 days remaining will be released on July 10 and 11. Finally, inmates with 135-180 days left will be released on July 17 and 18.

Which prisoners are eligible?

Prisoners serving life sentences, or those who have committed sexual, domestic violence or terror-based offences, will not be released under the plans. Only those serving sentences of less than four years who are due to be released within six months will be eligible.

In addition, prison governors have a veto to prevent the release of any prisoner they consider to be an “immediate risk” to a group or individual.

What are critics saying?

Ms Constance said “immediate and urgent action is needed to deal with the significant recent rise in the prison population”.

However, Natalie Logan, the chief executive of Sisco, a charity that supports people from inside the prison, told STV it was “a shambolic solution to a shambolic problem”.

She said: “We absolutely cannot cope. We are overwhelmed at the moment. There have been no finances put into this. There has been no contingency plans to Sisco or communications to ask can you meet the demand in the community?”