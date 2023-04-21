All Sections
Why Scottish Press Awards nomination success is a reward for original journalism - Neil McIntosh

A journalist at The Scotsman has only one commitment: to you, our readers. Your needs are what motivate us every day.

By Neil McIntosh
Published 21st Apr 2023, 13:19 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 13:19 BST
 Comment

But we wouldn't be human if we weren't also buoyed by recognition from our industry, especially through Scotland's foremost journalism awards – The Scottish Press Awards, now in their 44th year.

So I'm very proud indeed that our team of journalists have reaped an unusually strong haul of nominations for this year's awards, to be presented in June in Glasgow.

The Scotsman and Scotland on Sunday have a total of 16 nominations, highlighting the titles' quality across a range of topics, and even mediums – scotsman.com is nominated for website of the year, while our podcast How to be an Independent Country is in the podcast of the year category.

The Scotsman's front page the day after Queen Elizabeth II's deathThe Scotsman's front page the day after Queen Elizabeth II's death
The Scotsman's front page the day after Queen Elizabeth II's death

Martyn McLaughlin's investigations have earned him a place in the shortlist for reporter of the year and specialist of the year, and Martyn is also featured in the financial & business reporter shortlist. Aidan Smith is recognised in both the sport feature writer, and sports columnist, categories.

Susan Dalgety and Euan McColm make the final six names for columnist of the year for their work in the Saturday Scotsman and Scotland on Sunday, respectively.

Conor Matchett is shortlisted in the political reporter of the year category, while Janet Christie and Brian Ferguson feature in the arts and entertainment journalist category. Ros Erskine and Catriona Thomson are shortlisted for their food and drink writing.

I'm also very proud of the team awards, which recognise the efforts across some of the biggest stories of the year, with The Scotsman nominated for front page of the year, and journalism team of the year for coverage of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

This is not all an entirely idle boast: it is also a note of thanks, because without you, our loyal – and growing – community of Scotsman readers, we couldn't do our work. So thank you.

Our focus will remain on your needs, and a determination to invest in our unique Scottish journalism... even as we raise a glass to our colleagues' recognition.

