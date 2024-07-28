Party fears plans could be shelved to see policy extended north of the Border

A ban on conversion therapy practices in Scotland must not be delayed to incorporate future UK-wide legislation, the Scottish Greens have warned.

The party’s equalities spokeswoman, Maggie Chapman, has written to Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville amid fears Holyrood legislation could be shelved.

It comes after the King’s Speech included a new UK Government commitment to introduce draft legislation in England and Wales.

The Scottish Government has previously said it would “engage constructively” with the UK Government in addressing cross-border issues.

But it has been suggested that Scottish ministers may shelve their own legislation to extend the UK policy north of the Border.

Proposals for a ban on the practice, which aims to suppress or change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity, have yet to be introduced at Holyrood but a consultation on the issue closed in April.

The UK Labour Government’s plans state the ban should not cover “legitimate” psychological support or non-directive counselling and would “respect the role of teachers, religious leaders and parents”.

The Scottish Greens have warned legislation must be “watertight” and introduced as soon as possible.

Ms Chapman said: “So-called conversion practices are cruel and dangerous, and we must stop them for good.”

She added: “A ban is finally in sight, and we cannot allow Westminster’s timetable to knock us off course or delay vital protections for people here in Scotland.

“We have no influence over the Westminster process, and the draft Bill might not even include the protections that are needed or make it through Parliament in the next five years.

“We have the power to act now, and we must take it.

“Victims and survivors of conversion practices deserve nothing less, and should not have to wait for another Parliament to act when we have already promised action in Scotland and have the powers to deliver it.

“Far too many people have been made to suffer for far too long. We don’t have time to waste. I urge the Scottish Government to ensure that a watertight ban is included in the next Programme for Government, and that it is introduced as soon as possible.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Conversion practices are harmful and abusive acts that should be banned.

“The Scottish Government set out proposals for legislation in a public consultation in January. We are analysing and considering the consultation responses to inform next steps.”

According to the British Psychological Society (BPS), conversion therapy tries to change someone's sexual orientation or gender identity.

It means, in practice, trying to stop or suppress someone from being gay, or from identifying as a different gender to their sex recorded at birth.

The organisation says it can include talking therapies and prayer, but more extreme forms can include exorcism, physical violence and food deprivation.