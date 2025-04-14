Why Scotland must get a Minister for Older People and stop ignoring the demographic time bomb

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But if there's one longer-term goal, one genuinely considered move everyone can commit to right now, it's the creation of a dedicated cabinet secretary for older people. Health care and social care provision for our older adults do not just affect every other policy portfolio in Scottish politics; they define it.

Scotland now has over a million people aged 65 and over, while fewer than 750,000 people are under 15. National Records of Scotland (NRS) statisticians project that as the 1960s baby boom generation ages, there will be around one-third of a million more people aged 75 and older by mid-2047. By that year, people of working age will make up 64 per cent of the population, just a little less than now.

These changes have enormous implications for local, national and UK governments. Older people are innately vulnerable to crime, isolation, neglect, abuse and extortion. Retirement ages, pension provision and care have substantial strategic implications for the country. Scotland must grasp the reality that what impacts older people in this nation affects everyone else.

A designated minister for older people in Scotland is a political must, writes Alastair GJ Stewart. Picture: John Devlin

There was a minister for equalities and older people within the Scottish Government from 2018 until March 2023. The title was changed to minister for social security and local government under Nicola Sturgeon's Government, then again to minister for equalities, migration and refugees under Humza Yousaf's administration, before being reconfigured as a simplified minister for equalities as a junior ministerial post under John Swinney.

The minister does not attend the Scottish Cabinet, but supports the Social Justice Secretary, who is a full member.

Age Scotland wrote to the new First Minister last year, urging him to reinstate a Minister for Older People after receiving backing from more than 20 leading charities and academics.

The charity's Big Survey, conducted in 2023, found more than half of those over 50 felt that life was worsening, with only 12 per cent feeling that it was improving.

Just 13 per cent of over-50s felt valued by society. A mere 3 per cent felt their voices were heard by decision-makers, and only 8 per cent were satisfied that issues affecting older people were given due consideration by politicians and decision makers.

Scotland needs a dedicated senior ministerial appointment and department to serve as a lightning rod and control the spiralling catastrophe of our ageing population.

Consider the level of joined-up policy co-ordination required. Hospital discharge delays due to a lack of community care packages across Scotland's local authorities are tragically wrought. Private care homes have waiting lists and council-run homes often cannot provide the level of care required for complex needs like dementia.

Bed-blocking is rife, standards are collapsing, and care home deaths during the pandemic show how easily older people can be conveniently overlooked.

Public Health Scotland figures note there are 1,025 care homes in Scotland, with an estimated 29,465 long-stay older residents. The number of older residents in care homes run by local authorities has fallen by 1,269 in ten years. Private companies now provide three out of every four care home places.

Up to 40 per cent of care homes could be forced to close because workplace recruitment, retention and energy costs are soaring. The estimated number of admissions of long-stay residents to care homes for older people increased by 15 per cent in 2021-22 compared to 2011-12.

Just as much as the residents themselves, families are beleaguered by waiting times, stretched staffing, and navigating the financial and practical realities of old age. The Carers Trust suggests there are over 800,000 unpaid carers in Scotland, including 30,000 carers under 18.

The Scottish Government notes the value of unpaid care carers provides in Scotland is £13.1 billion a year – £12.8bn a year in social care costs, plus £320 million in health care costs. Nearly 1,000 people become unpaid carers every day in this country.

The enormous sadness of seeing loved ones deteriorate is matched by the massive trauma of selling family homes to fund a crumbling system. And, without a robust safety net, the most vulnerable may be at risk in their homes. A poll by Hourglass found there were over 225,000 older victims of abuse in Scotland in 2020.

An effective adaptation strategy must tackle outdated attitudes toward ageing and older people. Elderly citizens can no longer be an opt-in policy. But they do not need lip service to age-related equality, either.

More joined-up thinking and more emphasis on health, carers, well-being and cost to families are conversations that need to be consistently and consecutively. The 2026 election should be the one when we finally see a planned resolution to tackle the magnitude of getting older in this country.

A dedicated Cabinet secretary would signal a return to facing this problem head on. Given the policy portfolios touch on profound issues for Scotland's long-term future, it deserves nothing less than a senior ministerial appointment to co-ordinate and lead – not just respond – to Scotland's demographic time bomb.

If the First Minister is serious about addressing this massive crisis, he must reverse and reinstate a dedicated and named minister for older people's role within Holyrood.