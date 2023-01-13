Rishi Sunak's first trip to Scotland as Prime Minister marked a noticeable break from his predecessors.

He was here to announce two new green freeports in areas around Inverness and the River Forth, a move he says will attract thousands of jobs and help tackle depopulation. Young people Mr Sunak had spoken to were “so pumped up” about the plans.

On Thursday night, he had a working dinner with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at the Kingsmills Hotel in Inverness, where the pair are said to have had “robust” exchanges on independence, as well as discussing the NHS and Scotland’s controversial gender recognition legislation.

It’s fair to say they probably didn’t see eye-to-eye on many issues. But the fact a meeting took place at all – and on Number 10’s instigation – says something. Liz Truss, in Downing Street for a matter of weeks, famously dismissed Ms Sturgeon as an attention seeker who was best ignored.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (left) and Scottish Secretary Alister Jack (second left) during a visit to Invergordon. Picture: Russell Cheyne/PA Wire

The relationship between Mr Sunak and Ms Sturgeon also seems more constructive than that between the First Minister and Boris Johnson.

The latter certainly made more time for the media, however. Mr Johnson’s trips to Scotland were always colourful and slightly surreal. On one memorable occasion, he talked of still yearning to believe in the Loch Ness monster. As a former hack, he couldn’t help but put on a performance. Not so much with Mr Sunak.

Newspapers were invited to a press conference in Invergordon on the Cromarty Firth on Friday morning. After a seven-hour round trip from Edinburgh, they were given just under 13 minutes with the Prime Minister, despite being promised 20.

Mr Sunak took questions from six journalists out of around a dozen, and his answers were extremely careful.

The Scotsman wasn’t one of the chosen few, but squeezed in a question at the end as the Prime Minister tried to leave, to the irritation of his officials. Did Ms Sturgeon bring up her de-facto referendum plans during their dinner? "I think she talked a little bit about it last night,” he said.