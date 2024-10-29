Why John Swinney won't attend Alex Salmond's funeral - as Scotland service details released
First Minister John Swinney will not be attending Alex Salmond’s funeral this afternoon.
The Scottish Government said the decision was “in line with the wishes” of Mr Salmond’s family.
Mr Salmond’s family has opted for a private funeral service, which will take place at 1pm this afternoon in Strichen Parish Church in the former first minister’s Aberdeenshire hometown.
When asked if Mr Swinney would be attending the service, a Government spokesperson said: “In line with the wishes of Mr Salmond’s family, the funeral is private.
“The thoughts of the First Minister and the Scottish Government remain with the family and friends of Mr Salmond.”
The service will be carried out by family friend Reverend Ian McEwan. Eulogies will be read by acting Alba leader Kenny MacAskill and SNP MSP Fergus Ewing.
Mr MacAskill served as justice secretary and Mr Ewing held various ministerial positions in Mr Salmond’s government.
The Scottish Parliament is expected to debate a motion of condolence for the former first minister on Wednesday, and a book of condolence is open to the public in Holyrood.
At this debate, all the main party leaders, including Mr Swinney, are expected to give a tribute to Mr Salmond.
Mr Salmond was First Minister from 2007 until 2014, when he resigned after losing the independence referendum.
He died on October 12 after suffering a heart attack while attending a conference in North Macedonia.
