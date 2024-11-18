Why 'double jobbing' in Stephen Flynn's case should not become the new normal
That is why the comments made by SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn yesterday surrounding his bid to stand for election to the Scottish Parliament in 2026 particularly caught the eye.
Mr Flynn has applied to stand in the seat of Aberdeen South & North Kincardine and has said, if successful, he intends to also hold onto his post at Westminster.
The bid puts him in a direct contest with incumbent SNP MSP Audrey Nicoll. It is a scenario that has angered some within the SNP, particularly in light of the party's past criticism of former Scottish Tories leader Douglas Ross holding roles at both Westminster and Holyrood.
Justifying his decision yesterday to apply to stand, Mr Flynn said while he understood the anger, he did not find the scenario “particularly pleasant”.
"It's not something which is particularly comfortable, particularly when you're dealing with people who you know really well," he said.
Mr Flynn then added: “I hope that campaign, if I'm allowed to take part in it, can be done in good faith, in good spirit, and that we can have a positive battle of ideas, because that's something which I think the people expect of their elected members.”
It is clear Mr Flynn is ambitious – a fact he recognised himself yesterday. He may one day have aspirations of leading the SNP, although if he does, they are not ones he has admitted to publicly to date.
But he must also accept any criticism of wanting to hold two separate political posts is entirely fair.
It has, of course, been done before – former first minister and SNP leader Alex Salmond being a prime example.
But with Mr Flynn having been joined by another sitting SNP MP, Stephen Gethins, in submitting an application to be selected as a Holyrood candidate, it is entirely legitimate to question whether a politician can adequately serve their constituents across two chambers.
Mr Flynn has said he would not accept a second salary if elected. However, it should take a compelling case to justify a party allowing a ‘double job’ scenario to transpire. It should not become the ‘new normal’ of politics.
