Why Alex Salmond's niece will run to become a MSP and what she stands for

The niece of former first minister Alex Salmond will run in a bid to become the Alba Party’s second sitting MSP, after Ash Regan

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former first minister Alex Salmond’s niece will run to be an MSP in one of his former seats, the Alba Party has announced.

Christina Hendry, 29, will contest the Banffshire and Buchan Coast seat her uncle had planned to campaign in before his death in North Macedonia in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Salmond's niece Christina Hendry (left), Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh chair of the Alba Party (centre) and acting Alba Party leader Kenny MacAskill attend a motion of condolence for the former first minister in Edinburgh. Ms Hendry will run to become a MSP. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images | Getty Images

He had previously held a precursor to the current seat in the Scottish Parliament, as well as its Westminster equivalent.

Ms Hendry was born in the north-east of Scotland, but works in child psychology in the Borders. She said she had “happy memories” campaigning with Mr Salmond in the seat as a youngster.

“I want to honour his name and his legacy and stand in the constituency he announced earlier this year,” she said.

“In doing so, the people of Banffshire and Buchan Coast will be able to vote for a candidate with independence and Salmond blood running through their veins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the public gathered to pay their respects outside the public memorial service for Alex Salmond, who died aged 69 last month | PA

“It’s clear to me that the north east, and Aberdeenshire in particular, has been neglected by both governments. Our oil industry has powered the UK economy for decades yet I see little in return for these communities.

“That same industry is under attack now from both the Scottish Government and the UK government, putting at risk tens of thousands of highly skilled and well-paid jobs. We all know that once these skills are gone, they’re gone for good.

“Despite the promises made by Nigel Farage and the Leave campaign, Brexit has weakened our fishing industry and now our farmers are facing an uncertain future following [Sir Keir] Starmer’s inheritance tax grab.