Cameron and Holden quit and John Lamont becomes new Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland

Former prime minister Lord Cameron does not feature in the interim shadow cabinet, the Conservative Party has confirmed.

Suffering a net loss of 251 MPs in last week’s General Election, the Tories have named their opposition frontbench who will lead them into the new Parliament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The party confirmed in a statement that Lord Cameron, who was foreign secretary in the outgoing government, and party chairman Richard Holden had offered their resignations, and Rishi Sunak had accepted.

From left, Lord Cameron, John Lamont, Richard Holden and Andrew Mitchell

Lord Cameron led the Conservative Party into power 14 years ago, securing 306 seats in the 2010 election and a coalition with the 57-strong Liberal Democrats.

Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk MP John Lamont becomes Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland. Former Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack stood down at the election after seven years in Parliament.

Former deputy foreign secretary Andrew Mitchell has become the shadow foreign secretary while Richard Fuller, who represents North Bedfordshire, has been named party chairman.

“United as a party we will be ready and able to hold this new Labour government to account every step of the way,” Mr Fuller said in a statement.

“The Conservative Party has had a difficult election and it is important that we regroup and reflect on these results.

“We should also challenge ourselves candidly and deeply on the strengths of the Conservative Party across the country and outline where improvements can be made.

“I am honoured to be asked to act as interim chairman of the Conservative Party and to be working alongside colleagues in the shadow cabinet.”

Several senior Tories lost their seats in last week’s poll.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among them were former defence secretary Grant Shapps and former Commons leader Penny Mordaunt, who lost their seats to Labour candidates in Welwyn Hatfield and Portsmouth North.

Ex-education secretary Gillian Keegan and former justice secretary Alex Chalk also lost their seats in Chichester and Cheltenham to the Liberal Democrats.

Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak and interim opposition chief whip Stuart Andrew, a former sports and gambling minister, appointed their party’s new top team.

Among the new line-up shadowing their former posts are Oliver Dowden, now as deputy leader of the opposition, Jeremy Hunt as shadow chancellor, James Cleverly as shadow home secretary, and Victoria Atkins as shadow health secretary.

Claire Coutinho has kept her energy security and net zero portfolio in opposition, as have Steve Barclay (environment, food and rural affairs) and Mel Stride (work and pensions).

Kemi Badenoch has taken on Michael Gove’s former levelling up, housing and communities brief.

Her former portfolios have gone to Kevin Hollinrake (business and trade) and Mims Davies (women and equalities).