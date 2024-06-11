Who performed and who didn't on BBC Debate Night debate? John Swinney and Anas Sarwar clash over austerity

The SNP and Scottish Labour leaders clashed over austerity.

John Swinney and Anas Sarwar clashed over austerity in fiery exchanges in the BBC Debate Night election special at Glasgow University.

We take a look at how the party leaders performed.

John Swinney

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton, Scottish Green Party co-leader Lorna Slater, Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross, presenter Stephen Jardine, SNP leader John Swinney and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar (Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

The SNP leader had one mission – issue a narrative that a Labour UK government will make £18 billion of cuts – backed up by analysis from the Institute for Fiscal Studies. The aggressive tactic worked well.

Came under attack over NHS waiting lists but turned the tables on Labour, claiming the NHS funding Keir Starmer will give Scotland is “less than what the Conservatives allocated to us”.

Best moment: Attacked Anas Sarwar repeatedly over a potential £18bn of cuts under Labour, accusing his opponent of “not being straight”.

Worst moment: Struggled under audience questions about education and told to stop “passing the buck” to Westminster by an irate member of the public.

SNP leader John Swinney (left) and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar (Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

Scotsman rating: 4/5

Anas Sarwar

The Labour leader parroted his well-rehearsed soundbites, but was attacked repeatedly from John Swinney over potential austerity.

Did well to call out what he claimed was “not true”, adding “there will be no austerity under a Labour government”.

Tried to plant Labour as the party that will begin “fixing Scotland’s NHS”.

Best moment: Grew in confidence as the debate went on – made clear his party are the only ones who can replace the Conservatives.

Worst moment: Was forced immediately on the backfoot from John Swinney over austerity and Douglas Ross over oil and gas workers – forced to claim his opponents’ attacks are “not true”.

Scotsman rating: 3.5/5

Douglas Ross

The Scottish Tory leader tried to push his party’s plans over “cutting tax” and “delivering good jobs”.

Tried to attack John Swinney over the NHS, education and Labour’s “plans for the oil and gas sector (that) will put at risk 100,000 jobs”, but struggled to get a word in with the SNP and Labour leaders squabbling.

Best moment: Went into FMQs mode over NHS waiting times which worked well and had the chance to attack the SNP.

Worst moment: Having to talk about taking a step back after he announced he is quitting. In the middle of an election campaign.

Scotsman rating: 3/5

Alex Cole-Hamilton

The LibDems leader struggled to get his message across. Tried to attack the SNP over public services and claimed that “everybody has been harmed by this Conservative government”.

Best moment: Tried to portray his party as an alternative to Scotland’s two governments rowing – as a sensible choice.

Worst moment: Struggled to offer solutions to problems he was keen to point out.

Scotsman rating: 2.5/5

Lorna Slater

The Greens co-leader banged the drum about wealth and hit out at the Tories for wanting to cut taxes. Tried to criticise the SNP for its oil and gas plans, but threw most of her attacks in the direction of Douglas Ross.

Best moment: The first round of applause of the night came when she talked about the divide in wealth as she laid into Douglas Ross for his claims “we’re all in this together”.

Worst moment: Her interruption to Douglas Ross criticising his party’s tax cuts came as he was responding to a difficult question from the audience was a bit of an awkward moment.