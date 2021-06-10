Prime Minister Boris Johnson will welcome leaders from around the world on Friday (11 June) for the G7 summit in Cornwall.

The summit is an annual event which brings together heads of state from seven of the world’s largest so-called advanced economies, including Canada, France, Japan and the United States.

The event is used to discuss some of the biggest issues facing these countries, with climate change and coronavirus set to be hot on this year’s agenda.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrive on Air Force One for the G7 summit in Cornwall (Photo: Getty Images)

Who are the G7 leaders?

The G7 brings together heads of state from seven of the world’s richest democracies. These include the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Japan, France, Germany and Italy, along with representatives from the European Union.

The leaders are as follows:

Prime Minister Boris Johnson representing the United Kingdom

President Joe Biden representing the United Kingdom

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau representing Canada

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga representing Japan

President Emmanuel Macron representing France

Chancellor Angela Merkel representing Germany

Prime Minister Mario Draghi representing Italy

The European Union will be represented by commission President Ursula von der Leyen and council President Charles Michel.

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morriosn, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa will also all attend as guests.

India’s Prime Minister Narenda Modi will participate via video link due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Where is the summit being held?

As the UK holds the rotating presidency, it has the responsibility of hosting the annual summit this year.

It will take place from Friday 11 June to Sunday 13 June at Carbis Bay in Cornwall.

The event will mark the first time the world leaders have met in almost two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with the fight against the disease due to be one of the main items on the agenda.

Why is the event important?

The summit is used to discuss a variety of international issues facing the world, including climate change, trade, poverty and security, among others.

The country which holds the G7 presidency can also put forward topics they would like to see discussed on the agenda, with Covid-19 and climate change to be the key focus this year.

The summit is an opportunity for Mr Johnson to push his “Global Britain” agenda, placing the UK at the centre of the world stage.

The PM has called on his fellow leaders to commit to vaccinating the world against Covid-19 by the end of next year, help create a “greener, more prosperous future”, and get more children into education around the world.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that ministers attending the G7 health summit will discuss how to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic worldwide, and will address the “worldwide pandemic of misinformation”.

He told the Global Vaccine Confidence Summit: “We’ve made the argument that the jab is our way out of these restrictions, and everyone has a part to play.

“We don’t give anti-vaxxers the oxygen of publicity.

“Instead, we built a counter-narrative – scientifically rigorous, yet harnessing the really human emotions of joy and of community spirit that the vaccination programme can bring, and that positive tone has led to this spectacularly high take-up that we’ve seen.”

The UK Presidency of the G7 has set out the following Policy Priorities:

- leading the global recovery from coronavirus while strengthening our resilience against future pandemics

- promoting our future prosperity by championing free and fair trade

- tackling climate change and preserving the planet’s biodiversity

- championing our shared values

