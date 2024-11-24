Opposition politicians are now questioning what the point of the 20mph speed limits in the capital is.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A road safety expert says police were never going to be able to enforce Edinburgh’s 20mph speed limits, as new figures reveal only one fine was handed out last year.

Since 2021, only 18 fines for breaking the 20mph speed limit in the Scottish capital have been issued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to statistics obtained through a Freedom of Information request, 11 fines were handed out in 2022 and one was handed out in 2023. No fines were issued in 2021.

Queensferry Road is one of the Edinburgh streets covered by the 20mph zone. | Google Maps

In the first nine months of this year, six fines were handed out to speeding drivers.

Neil Greig, an independent road safety consultant, said the speed limit was never going to be enforced because not enough had actually changed on the ground.

He told The Scotsman: “It was never going to be feasible for Police Scotland to rigorously enforce the 20mph limit when all that changed was a few signs going up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Targeted investment in self-enforcing traffic calming and proper cycling and pedestrian improvements are the only way to keep speeds down permanently.”

The speed limit in Edinburgh’s urban streets was lowered to 20mph between 2016 and 2018, and now around 86 per cent of the capital’s roads are covered by this restriction.

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop has previously said she aims to drop the speed limit on most of Scotland’s urban roads to 20mph by 2025, bringing Scotland in line with Wales.

This was a pledge included in the Bute House Agreement in 2021, which brought the Scottish Greens into the Scottish Government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scottish Conservatives said Edinburgh motorists would “wonder what the point of these limits are” when so few fines were issued for speeding.

Miles Briggs, the Conservative MSP for the Lothians, said: “Anyone who lives in Edinburgh knows the 20mph rules are not widely adhered to.

“So it begs the question why these zones were ever brought in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are clearly not policed and it seems accusations of it being merely a council stunt are now pretty much justified. You could stand on a single 20mph street and issue as many tickets in one day as police have done across the whole city in four years.

“Motorists will wonder what the point of these limits are, and what is - in reality - the threshold for being fined.”

The Scottish Parliament's rural economy and connectivity committee had been told by a senior police chief in 2019 that enforcing 20mph zones “will not be a priority”.

Responding to the latest figures, Police Scotland Superintendent Murray Tait said: "Road safety is a priority for Police Scotland. We are firmly committed to working with our partners to reduce casualties on roads across Edinburgh. Officers routinely carry out patrols to educate road users and carry out enforcement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We prioritise those locations, which represent the greatest risk. This could include sites of previous collisions where speed has been a factor and areas with vulnerable road users, for example at key arterial routes and roads near schools.

"The dangers of speeding are well-known. People who speed not only put themselves at risk, but also other members of the public and drivers should take responsibility for their own actions when they get behind the wheel."

Councillor Stephen Jeninson, Edinburgh’s transport and environment convener, said: “Road safety is a key priority for us and 20mph zones remain an important part of making sure communities across the city are able to travel safely.

“Since the original rollout of these zones across Edinburgh in 2017, which were preceded by extensive consultation with residents, I am confident that the majority of law-abiding motorists have got used to the changes and amended their driving behaviour accordingly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, I’m conscious that there are those still breaking the rules and we’ll continue to work very closely with Police Scotland on enforcement, alongside our communities and other stakeholders.

“Calming traffic is better for everyone - first and foremost, from a safety perspective.

“This is reflected by evidence of a reduction in collisions, deaths, and serious injuries since the rollout of the programme.

“A report to the transport and environment committee in 2022 showed that there was a reduction of over 30 per cent in both collisions and casualties in the 36 months following the rollout compared to the 36 months before.

“Average speeds also fell by 2.32pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whilst this appears to be a relatively small shift, research suggests that if average speeds reduce by 1mph, the collision rate should fall by approximately five per cent.

“Every collision avoided is a positive achievement.