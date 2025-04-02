Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats has put senior SNP MSPs in the Highlands "on notice" ahead of next year's Holyrood election.

Alex Cole-Hamilton said big names such as Kate Forbes, the deputy first minister, will "reap the whirlwind of SNP inadequacy".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said his party will pile resources into winning key target seats in the Highlands, and pointed to recent successes at the general election.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes | PA

Speaking ahead of the Lib Dem conference in Inverness, he said nobody foresaw Angus MacDonald winning Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire for the party in July last year.

Target seats for the Lib Dems at the 2026 Holyrood election include Caithness, Sutherland and Ross, where SNP minister Maree Todd has a majority of 2,591, and Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch, where Ms Forbes has a large majority of 15,861.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Cole-Hamilton’s party is also eyeing up Inverness and Nairn, which former minister Fergus Ewing has held since the dawn of devolution. He previously announced he would not stand for the SNP at the next election, but may run as an independent.

Emma Roddick, a former minister, wants to contest the seat for the SNP.

The Scottish Lib Dem leader said this weekend’s gathering would focus "unapologetically" on the state of Highland healthcare.

"In large part, I think that handed the victory to Angus MacDonald,” he told The Scotsman. “But it's also a strong message to the likes of Kate Forbes, Maree Todd and potentially Fergus Ewing if he's running as an independent, that we've got our tanks on your lawn and we are coming."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said he was putting all of these figures “on notice”, adding: “And I can tell you, our analysis of the box counts at all of the counts in the Highlands [at the general election] shows that we won each of those seats handily on Scottish parliamentary boundaries.”

Scottish Liberal Democrats leader Alex Cole-Hamilton | PA

Mr Cole-Hamilton said candidates are already being put in place. "We will be piling our resources into that,” he said. “These are targets for our party, and we're really excited about the election to come."

Ms Forbes secured the largest numerical majority at the 2021 Scottish Parliament election.

Asked about this, Mr Cole-Hamilton said: "Any poll that you look at shows us at least doubling if not trebling or more our haul of MSPs. Our vote has doubled across both the constituency and the regional vote. Meanwhile, the SNP vote is cratering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So yes, you can be a big name, but it doesn't protect you from the national tide. [Former Lib Dem leader and MP] Charles Kennedy very sadly succumbed to that in 2015."