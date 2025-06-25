The Scottish Government admits the decades-long social ‘Tinker Experiment’ “should not have happened”.

The Scottish Government has officially apologised to Gypsy Travellers for the “trauma” of the ‘Tinker Experiment’.

First Minister John Swinney said the decades-long social experiment to “settle” Gypsy Traveller communities, which saw many children forcibly removed from their families and placed in care, “should not have happened”.

Speaking in the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday, he said: “The trauma that this has caused to individuals, families and groups, including those who regard themselves as victims of Tinker Experiments, is significant and lasting.

“So, as First Minister of Scotland, I want to say this directly to Gypsy Traveller communities - the Tinker Experiments should not have happened.

First Minister John Swinney | Press Association

“These policies were wrong and we recognise how much it is still hurting ... and more than anything else I want to say this - on behalf of Scotland, we are sorry.”

The ‘Tinker Experiment’ began in the 1940s and saw families forced to leave their lives on the road for settlements. Many were then deliberately housed in substandard and overcrowded accommodation in sites across Scotland.

Mr Swinney said there was still more that needed to be done as discrimination towards Gypsy Traveller communities was “the last bastion of respectable racism”.

The First Minister said: “We must be united in unequivocally condemning all forms of hatred, discrimination and prejudice, particularly those that still cause members of the Gypsy Traveller communities in Scotland to feel unsafe, unwelcome or marginalised in their daily lives or in the expression of their identity and way of life.”

Mr Swinney said the Government would work to “challenge stereotypes” and “confront everyday discrimination”. He said: “An apology is not the end, but I hope the beginning of a new conversation.

“We want to continue this dialogue and work together to keep improving the lives of Gypsy Traveller individuals, families and communities in Scotland.

A travelling family near Pitlochry, pictured in 1958. | TSPL

“That is the commitment I make to the communities and to Parliament today - our duty to address the errors of the past and work for a better future.”

The Scottish Greens said “repatriations and redress” must now be discussed for what they have dubbed a “cultural genocide”.

Maggie Chapman, the party’s equalities spokeswoman, said: “This apology is a vital and long-overdue step. The ‘Tinker Experiment' was a brutal, state-sanctioned attempt to erase culture, break up families and silence communities. Its consequences have been profound and far-reaching.

“I will continue the conversations I’ve been having with the Scottish Government on next steps. We must discuss repatriation and redress.

“But for now what we must ensure is that the First Minister’s apology – long overdue, but here now – can be the catalyst for other public bodies who had a role in the ‘Tinker Experiment’ to properly examine their complicity and apologise to communities affected. The Government’s offer to continue listening to those directly affected is welcome, and so too is the commitment to tackle ongoing discrimination ”