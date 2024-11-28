Watch: Two major protests descend on Scottish Parliament as tractor driven to Holyrood steps
Hundreds of protestors descended on the Scottish Parliament in two separate demonstrations to demand fair funding for farmers and job security for those working in Grangemouth.
Both Unite the Union and the National Farmers’ Union staged demonstrations outside Holyrood on Thursday morning, decking out the front of parliament with flags, banners, giant balloons and even a tractor parked up outside the public entrance.
While the NFU protest happened outside, First Minister John Swinney was inside and, speaking in the chamber, called the UK Government’s increases to inheritance tax on farmers “catastrophic”.
He said: “When it comes to inheritance tax, I am deeply troubled by the changes.
“I represent a rural constituency, many of whom are in farming, and the tax changes will be catastrophic for the sustainability of family farming.”
He said finance secretary Shona Robison and rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon have both written to the UK Government to point out how “damaging” the tax changes will be to the farming industry.
The NFU says it wants to see £770 million (1.5 per cent) of funding ring-fenced for supporting farmers and crofters when Ms Robison sets out the 2025/26 budget next week.
Jonnie Hall, director of policy at the NFU, told The Scotsman: “We are being asked to do food production while also tackling climate change and restoring nature - we can’t do that on fresh air.
“We are essentially being asked to do more, and without funding farmers will be in severe debt.
“That’s why we are asking for the Scottish Government to go beyond warm words and give a clear commitment to back farmers and farm work.”
Meanwhile Unite the Union marched with a brass band down the Royal Mile for a rally outside the parliament on the closure of the Grangemouth oil refinery.
Petroineos is due to close the refinery, which is the only oil refinery in Scotland, next year and replace it with an oil import terminal, risking hundreds of jobs.
Sharon Graham, general secretary of Unite, said there must now be a pause on the refinery’s closure and an independent review carried out.
She added: “We are not going to accept there is no future for Grangemouth.”
Roz Foyer, general secretary of the Scottish Trades Union Congress, added: “We talk about the concept of a just transition - government loves to talk about it - but the whole point of a just transition is putting people first and listening to the voice of the workers affected by the transition, protecting those workers and protecting their communities.
“I hope the politicians are listening.”
