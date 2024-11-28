Watch: Two major protests descend on Scottish Parliament as tractor driven to Holyrood steps

Both Unite and the NFU took to Holyrood to pressure the Scottish Government

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds of protestors descended on the Scottish Parliament in two separate demonstrations to demand fair funding for farmers and job security for those working in Grangemouth.

Both Unite the Union and the National Farmers’ Union staged demonstrations outside Holyrood on Thursday morning, decking out the front of parliament with flags, banners, giant balloons and even a tractor parked up outside the public entrance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the NFU protest happened outside, First Minister John Swinney was inside and, speaking in the chamber, called the UK Government’s increases to inheritance tax on farmers “catastrophic”.

The NFU outside the Scottish Parliament. | Jane Barlow/Press Association

He said: “When it comes to inheritance tax, I am deeply troubled by the changes.

“I represent a rural constituency, many of whom are in farming, and the tax changes will be catastrophic for the sustainability of family farming.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said finance secretary Shona Robison and rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon have both written to the UK Government to point out how “damaging” the tax changes will be to the farming industry.

The NFU outside the Scottish Parliament. | Jane Barlow/Press Association

The NFU says it wants to see £770 million (1.5 per cent) of funding ring-fenced for supporting farmers and crofters when Ms Robison sets out the 2025/26 budget next week.

Jonnie Hall, director of policy at the NFU, told The Scotsman: “We are being asked to do food production while also tackling climate change and restoring nature - we can’t do that on fresh air.

Jonnie Hall, policy director of the NFU, talks to First Minister John Swinney outside the Scottish Parliament. | Jane Barlow/Press Association.

“We are essentially being asked to do more, and without funding farmers will be in severe debt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s why we are asking for the Scottish Government to go beyond warm words and give a clear commitment to back farmers and farm work.”

Meanwhile Unite the Union marched with a brass band down the Royal Mile for a rally outside the parliament on the closure of the Grangemouth oil refinery.

Unite the Union march down the Royal Mile to protest against the closure of the Grangemouth oil refinery. | Jane Barlow/Press Association.

Petroineos is due to close the refinery, which is the only oil refinery in Scotland, next year and replace it with an oil import terminal, risking hundreds of jobs.

Sharon Graham, general secretary of Unite, said there must now be a pause on the refinery’s closure and an independent review carried out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “We are not going to accept there is no future for Grangemouth.”

Unite the Union protesting against the closure of the Grangemouth oil refinery outside the Scottish Parliament. | Jane Barlow/Press Association.

Roz Foyer, general secretary of the Scottish Trades Union Congress, added: “We talk about the concept of a just transition - government loves to talk about it - but the whole point of a just transition is putting people first and listening to the voice of the workers affected by the transition, protecting those workers and protecting their communities.