WATCH: The Scotsman's politics team discuss the Scottish Budget
SNP finance secretary Shona Robison announced the two-child cap on benefits will be scrapped north of the border as she pledged record spending for both the NHS and councils in next year’s Budget.
Ms Robison said income tax rates will be frozen and more of people’s money will be taxed at the starter and basic rates. However, her spending plans also paved the way for potential council tax hikes across Scotland.
In a special episode of The Steamie podcast, The Scotsman’s politics team sat down to discuss some of the key points in the Budget just minutes after Ms Robison addressed MSPs in Holyrood.
You can listen on Spotify or Apple Podcasts now, or watch the video above.
