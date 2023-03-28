WATCH: The Scotsman's politics team discuss election of Humza Yousaf as SNP leader

Humza Yousaf has been elected the new leader of the SNP following a bruising contest that exposed deep divisions in the party.

Mr Yousaf, who will be formally voted in as Scotland’s sixth First Minister today, will make history as the first person from an ethnic minority background to secure the position and the first Muslim to lead the country – as well as the youngest ever First Minister.

However, he also faces an uphill struggle to unite his party after a divisive leadership race. Will he be able to “reach across the divide”, as promised? And what other issues will be piling up in his in-tray?

Join The Scotsman’s politics team as they discuss Mr Yousaf’s election and look back on the contest in the video above. They also share their favourite moments from the campaign trail. Did someone mention an independence readiness thermometer?