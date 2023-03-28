All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
6 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
11 minutes ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
3 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
5 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
5 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
5 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

WATCH: The Scotsman's politics team discuss election of Humza Yousaf as SNP leader

Humza Yousaf has been elected the new leader of the SNP following a bruising contest that exposed deep divisions in the party.

By alistair grant
Published 28th Mar 2023, 12:25 BST
 Comment

Mr Yousaf, who will be formally voted in as Scotland’s sixth First Minister today, will make history as the first person from an ethnic minority background to secure the position and the first Muslim to lead the country – as well as the youngest ever First Minister.

However, he also faces an uphill struggle to unite his party after a divisive leadership race. Will he be able to “reach across the divide”, as promised? And what other issues will be piling up in his in-tray?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join The Scotsman’s politics team as they discuss Mr Yousaf’s election and look back on the contest in the video above. They also share their favourite moments from the campaign trail. Did someone mention an independence readiness thermometer?

The Scotsman's Conor Matchett, Alistair Grant and Alexander Brown discuss the SNP leadership result.
The Scotsman's Conor Matchett, Alistair Grant and Alexander Brown discuss the SNP leadership result.
The Scotsman's Conor Matchett, Alistair Grant and Alexander Brown discuss the SNP leadership result.
Humza YousafSNPScotsmanFirst MinisterScotland
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.