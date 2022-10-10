News you can trust since 1817
Watch: Nicola Sturgeon's keynote address to SNP conference

Prime Minister Liz Truss’s fiscal decisions are “unconscionable”, Nicola Sturgeon told SNP conference delegates in her keynote speech.

By Alan Young
Monday, 10th October 2022, 3:44 pm

The First Minister said the justification from Ms Truss has been “growth”.

“Let me tell you what kind of growth that will be,” Ms Sturgeon said.

“Growth in the gap between rich and poor. Growth in the rates of poverty. Growth in the pressure on our NHS and other public services.

Nicola Sturgeon gives her keynote speech

“And, without any doubt, growth in the deep disgust the public feel for all of it.”

