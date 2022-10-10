Watch: Nicola Sturgeon's keynote address to SNP conference
Prime Minister Liz Truss’s fiscal decisions are “unconscionable”, Nicola Sturgeon told SNP conference delegates in her keynote speech.
The First Minister said the justification from Ms Truss has been “growth”.
“Let me tell you what kind of growth that will be,” Ms Sturgeon said.
“Growth in the gap between rich and poor. Growth in the rates of poverty. Growth in the pressure on our NHS and other public services.
“And, without any doubt, growth in the deep disgust the public feel for all of it.”