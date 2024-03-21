The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) failed to adequately communicate changes to women’s state pension age and women affected are owed compensation, the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) has said.

Its investigation found that thousands of women may have been affected by DWP’s failure to adequately inform them that the state pension age had changed.

To date, DWP has not acknowledged its failings nor put things right for those women affected, the ombudsman said.

Glasgow WASPI group mark International Women's Day in 2018. Photo: John Devlin

The ombudsman has asked Parliament to intervene, saying: “Parliament now needs to act swiftly.”

Women born in the 1950s were told they would have to wait longer for their state pension when changes to the state pension age to equalise it across genders were accelerated in 2010.