WASPI women: Women who lost out in state pension age change owed compensation – ombudsman

It has urged parliament to intervene ‘swiftly’
Alan Young
By Alan Young
Published 21st Mar 2024, 10:42 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2024, 10:45 GMT
 Comment

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) failed to adequately communicate changes to women’s state pension age and women affected are owed compensation, the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) has said.

Its investigation found that thousands of women may have been affected by DWP’s failure to adequately inform them that the state pension age had changed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To date, DWP has not acknowledged its failings nor put things right for those women affected, the ombudsman said.

Glasgow WASPI group mark International Women's Day in 2018. Photo: John DevlinGlasgow WASPI group mark International Women's Day in 2018. Photo: John Devlin
Glasgow WASPI group mark International Women's Day in 2018. Photo: John Devlin

The ombudsman has asked Parliament to intervene, saying: “Parliament now needs to act swiftly.”

Women born in the 1950s were told they would have to wait longer for their state pension when changes to the state pension age to equalise it across genders were accelerated in 2010.

More follows

Related topics:Parliament
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.