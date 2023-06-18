Warning delay to Edinburgh Tram Inquiry publication could limit scrutiny of finds

The Edinburgh Tram Inquiry has still yet to publish its findings.

Scrutiny of the findings of the Edinburgh Tram Inquiry could be limited if it is not published before parliamentary recess, an MSP has warned.

The inquiry was announced by the then-first minister, Alex Salmond, nine years ago after the hugely-delayed and over-budget tram line opened to passengers.

The investigation into what went wrong during the construction of the line has taken much longer and cost far more than expected, more than £13m, and has run longer than the inquiry into the Iraq War.

Edinburgh Tram Inquiry chairman Lord Hardie in 2014. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

It is also set to report just weeks after the opening of the extension of the line to Newhaven, construction of which has been completed without any major problems.

The tram inquiry’s website states that the findings were handed to the publishing company in late April, and that it would be published soon.

However some are worried that the failure to publish it before Holyrood’s recess, which begins on July 1, will limit the scrutiny of the findings over the summer.

Miles Briggs, Scottish Conservative MSP for Lothian, has raised the prospect of the inquiry publishing its report in the middle of summer, resulting in a gap of months before members of parliament are able to fully scrutinise its findings and question ministers.

He said: “There is growing concern that we are seeing the clock being run down on the publication of the Edinburgh Tram Inquiry so that both Parliament and Council will be in recess over the summer and therefore not provide an opportunity for a debate and scrutiny of the inquiries finding.

"More than 8 years after it was announced and three years since it stopped hearing evidence, as well as costing Scottish Taxpayers over £13 million.

He added: "It is vital for both Parliament and Council to debate both the findings of the Edinburgh Tram Inquiry and for SNP Ministers to understand what has gone so wrong with the delivery of the public inquiry itself - Alex Salmond said the inquiry would be “swift and thorough.”

“I have written to the Minister for Parliament to ask for the Scottish Government will agree to Parliament debating the inquiry findings when published in Government time.

"It is also now important that we see a review undertaken into the delivery of the inquiry itself – as it is vital that lessons be learnt for the delivery of future independent public inquiries in Scotland."

Decisions on when the inquiry is published cannot be influenced by the government, but there are concerns from some that political considerations are impacting when it is finally made public.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “The inquiry is independent and its time and cost cannot be directly influenced by Ministers.

“Under the Inquiries Act 2005 and the Inquiries (Scotland) Rules 2007 Ministers are unable to comment on specific matters arising from the Inquiry while it is ongoing.

“The budget allocated relates to expenditure projected by the Edinburgh Tram Inquiry (ETI) team to complete the Inquiry. The cost of the Inquiry is less than 2% of the overall cost of the initial project.

“Ministers look forward to receiving Lord Hardie’s findings when they are made available and will consider these findings once published.”